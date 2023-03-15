Washington Free Agency: Cole Holcomb agrees to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Washington Commanders have been trying to work out a new contract with pending free agent LB Cole Holcomb for weeks. The sides weren't close on money and now Holcomb has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a three year deal. Holcomb was a starter alongside Jami Davis, but a foot injury last year cut his season short.

Washington will now continue to look for more linebackers in free agency and the draft. They already signed Seahawks LB Cody Barton and re-signed LBs David Mayo, Nathan Gerry, Milo Eifler, and Khaleke Hudson.