NFL Legal Tampering Day 3 Tracker: Washington Commanders Free Agency Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period began on Monday at 12pm, and goes until free agency officially starts today at 4pm. Teams must work through players’ agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens. Washington has made several free agency moves, while also taking care of a few of their own players. They still have several pending free agents they want to re-sign before they hit the open market. One of them, Taylor Heinicke, agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons that's worth up to $20 million.

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Washington is interested in re-signing several pending free agents

Free Agents Signed

OT Drew Himmelman

WR Marcus Kemp

OL Nick Gates - 3-year deal

RT Andrew Wylie - 3-year deal

LB Cody Barton - 1-year deal

Waiver Claims

CB Cam Dantzler - claimed from Vikings

Trades

Cuts

QB Carson Wentz

DB Bobby McCain

RB J.D. McKissic

Franchise Tag

DT Daron Payne - Signed 4-year, $90 million extension

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

S Jeremy Reaves

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Eli Wolf

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

WR Cam Sims

G Wes Schweitzer

G Trai Turner

G Wes Martin

C Tyler Larsen

C Nick Martin

LB Cole Holcomb

LB Jon Bostic

EDGE Efe Obada

Washington Free Agents re-signed

RB Jonathan Williams

LB David Mayo

LB Nathan Gerry

LB Milo Eifler

LB Khaleke Hudson

CB Rachad Wildgoose

CB Danny Johnson - re-signed, 2-year, $7 million

Washington FAs signed by another team

QB Taylor Heinicke - signed with the Falcons

