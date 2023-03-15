 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL News/Free Agency Day 3 Tracker 2023: Tampering around the league

Final day of tampering before free agency "starts"

By Scott Jennings
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The second day of the NFL’s legal tampering was slower than the first, but an additional 25 players were either traded or agreed to terms with a new team. That brings the total total 75 players with new teams, and 86 players have been re-signed before they would have hit free agency later today.

Washington didnt sign any players yesterday, but they did release J.D. McKissic and tendered Jeremy Reaves. They also lost Taylor Heinicke in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons. There are still plenty of free agents left to sign, and Washington is still working to re-sign a few of their own pending free agents before the new league year starts at 4pm.

Bears signing Seahawks RB Travis Homer

Titans signing Jaguars DE Arden Key

Chiefs signing 49ers DE Charles Omenihu

Vikings signing Cardinals CB Byron Murphy

Lions signing Bears RB David Montgomery

Broncos signing Chiefs FB Michael Burton

Titans signing 49ers OL Daniel Brunskill

