NFL News/Free Agency Day 3 Tracker 2023: Tampering around the league

The second day of the NFL’s legal tampering was slower than the first, but an additional 25 players were either traded or agreed to terms with a new team. That brings the total total 75 players with new teams, and 86 players have been re-signed before they would have hit free agency later today.

Washington didnt sign any players yesterday, but they did release J.D. McKissic and tendered Jeremy Reaves. They also lost Taylor Heinicke in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons. There are still plenty of free agents left to sign, and Washington is still working to re-sign a few of their own pending free agents before the new league year starts at 4pm.

Bears signing Seahawks RB Travis Homer

#Bears signing #Seahawks running back Travis Homer to two-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, per agent Spencer Cannold.. Has rushed for 453 career yards with 463 receiving yards, three total touchdowns — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2023

Titans signing Jaguars DE Arden Key

The #Titans have agreed to terms with DL Arden Key on a three-year, $21 million deal with a max value of $24 million that includes $13 million fully guaranteed at signing, source says. After 4.5 sacks with the #Jaguars last season, Key cashes in. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Chiefs signing 49ers DE Charles Omenihu

Sources: #49ers pass-rusher Charles Omenihu is expected to sign with the #Chiefs. He gets a 2-year deal worth $20M max value. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Vikings signing Cardinals CB Byron Murphy

Lions signing Bears RB David Montgomery

More about the Detroit Lions and former Bears’ RB David Montgomery reaching agreement on a 3-year, $18 million deal:https://t.co/3ZOPN3VKxF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Broncos signing Chiefs FB Michael Burton

Fullback news! The #Broncos are signing FB Mike Burton to a 1-year deal, source said. He reunites with Sean Payton, who he was with in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Titans signing 49ers OL Daniel Brunskill

The #Titans are expected to sign former #49ers versatile OL Daniel Brunskill, source said. Another SF player new GM Ran Carthon might be familiar with. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

