Washington tried to get Chad Henne out of retirement; Search for Taylor Heinicke's replacement continues

Last night Adam Schefter reported that one team had contacted Chad Henne about possibly putting off retirement and returning to the NFL for another year. Henne famously retired on the field with a Bud Light in his hand after winning his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

That team was obviously the Washington Commander, as multiple local reporters confirmed. The connection is to Washington's new Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Henne's former OC in KC. Bieniemy was hired to replace Scott Turner, who was fired two days after the season ended. Head Coach Ron Rivera has given Bieniemy control of the offense, and you can already see that taking shape with several coaching changes like yesterday's surprising dismissal of OL Coach John Matsko. Washington already agreed to terms with a former Chiefs player, RT Andrew Wylie, and could add more as free agency progresses.

Washington's QB room could use a backup, or even a coach like Chad Henne who is very familiar with the Chiefs offense and with what Bieniemy needs from his quarterbacks. Henne isn't coming here, but the Commanders do need to add at least two more QBs now that Taylor Heinicke is leaving to join the Atlanta Falcons. Washington already releases last year's mega-bust Carson Wentz. That leaves Sam Howell, who is the QB1 heading into the offseason, and Jake Fromm who was on the practice squad last season.

Narrator voice: It was Washington (per source).https://t.co/9Y0VcZu5ur — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2023

There are several options on the market for backup level QBs. John Keim listed three QBs that are high on Washington's list, along with another former starter who has connections to the team. Jacoby Brisset is getting interest from several teams including the Eagles, and will likely cost more than Washington is willing to spend if teams are competitive for him. Cooper Rush and Garder Minshew will likely be in Washington's price range. Teddy Bridgewater is another option for Washington if the price is right.

We have been hearing since the season ended that Washington isn't planning on spending big for a veteran in free agency or via trade. They're also not expected to take a QB high in the draft, but that can change depending on how the draft plays out and who is available. The plan is likely going to be a low-mid tier veteran along with a Day 3 QB to go into training camp with Howell who only has one NFL start on his resume.