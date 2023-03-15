All aTwitter: 15 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We’ve tendered a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Jeremy Reaves— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2023
Additionally, we've released RB J.D. McKissic pic.twitter.com/c7xjAqUGAO
On Jeremy Reaves:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2023
* The Commanders used an original-round tender on the Pro Bowler (roughly $2.63M).
* While he can sign an offer sheet elsewhere, Washington has the right to match any offer
* The two sides have discussed an extension beyond terms of the tender
By releasing McKissic, Washington will save $1.23 million on the salary cap. Not about talent/production; neck injuries the last two years. A good guy in the locker room with teammates. Vocal guy on the field; made practice fun for teammates because of it.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2023
Last weekend against Atlanta, J.D. McKissic scored one of the best game-winning touchdowns you will ever see!! #NFL pic.twitter.com/N8izrKjh6q— SportsbyFry (@sportsbyfry) October 5, 2021
The DMV will forever love you my guy! Congratulations!! https://t.co/raBlVx9DCo— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) March 14, 2023
Taylor Heinicke's story is unreal:— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 14, 2023
• Undrafted out of college
• Cut by 5 teams in 4 years
• Backup QB in the XFL
• Slept on sister's couch
• Signed to WFT's practice squad
• Started 24 games in 2 years
And now he has a $20 million deal with his hometown Atlanta Falcons. pic.twitter.com/dlcvkzA5fj
Taylor Heinicke will go down as one of the coolest guys we got to cover. Happy that he gets to go home to play in Georgia and happy that he’s getting paid handsomely to do so. Someone let the pylons in Atlanta know to keep their heads on a swivel pic.twitter.com/zpp271DVBy— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 14, 2023
Thank you for the sparks when we needed them…Good luck in Atlanta , Taylor Heinicke! #LegendOfHeinicke ♥️pic.twitter.com/O9iNe5mhos— Hilary (@HilareeBanks) March 14, 2023
Heinicke wearing Air Jordans in Falcons colors: pic.twitter.com/ebfmI7b4AU— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 14, 2023
The Taylor Heinicke video that he posted to Instagram thanking Washington and the fans, what a bunch of amazing memories! THANK YOU, Taylor for making us believe.— Washington DC Sports News (@DCSportsNews365) March 14, 2023
And personally, thank you for motivating me to believe in myself and follow my dreams pic.twitter.com/wIPQEMgAQZ
Taylor Heinicke’s rise in DC is an incredible story. From extra covid-QB nobody had heard of, to on the field, to starting a playoff game in the span of a few weeks. And he balled out in the playoffs.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 14, 2023
Gamer. Gutsy. They kept trying to upgrade and couldn’t. Says a lot about him.
I also really like a domed stadium for Heinicke based on his arm strength and how cold weather and wind could hinder him late-season, outdoors.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 14, 2023
All of his home games indoors. New Orleans plays in a dome in his division, too. It’s never cold in TB, also in division. Makes sense.
One more time for the road pic.twitter.com/6wpqNxeC8T— Washington Today (@wshingtontoday) March 14, 2023
Newest Commander pic.twitter.com/xeO2cbrAsK— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) March 14, 2023
My power rankings of 10 veteran backup QBs (most to least interested in) the Commanders could add in FA:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 14, 2023
1 Jacoby Brissett
2 Andy Dalton
3 Gardner Minshew
4 Cooper Rush
5 Teddy Bridgewater
6 Kyle Allen
7 Jeff Driskel
8 Drew Lock
9 Marcus Mariota
10 Baker Mayfield
Notes on the Commanders and the QB market, which has thinned out since the start of FA, but still some notable choices for what Washington seeks. pic.twitter.com/9AYsL78QrK— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2023
Narrator voice: It was Washington (per source).https://t.co/9Y0VcZu5ur— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2023
The Commanders were the team that checked in on Chad Henne, a source said.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 14, 2023
The Washington Commanders have informed long-time OL coach John Matsko that he will be replaced as the team is moving in a different direction, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2023
Good point by @Sam4TR on the show just now:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 14, 2023
John Matsko was at the NFL Combine with the Commanders and helped lead their interviews with o-linemen. 19 of their 45 interviews were with OL. Odd timing for him to 'part ways' today.
ESPN's @SethWalder seemed to view the Andrew Wylie addition favorably, giving the Commanders an A- on the acquisition.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 14, 2023
Full article can be found here:https://t.co/Ew60ePkqYf#HTTC #WhyNotWashington pic.twitter.com/nfFkYVExEZ
While this part is true, I haven't heard anything beyond yesterday. By last night, the trade rumors involving the Commanders had fizzled. https://t.co/8tCQCgjPUF— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023
With Logan Paulsen as we discuss the newest Commanders; watched some film on them, losing Heinicke, Cosmi to RG. Also: I discuss why Matsko was fired and QB names to watch. More. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/rqEABtsdl5— John Keim (@john_keim) March 15, 2023
The addition of Mitchell Rales to Josh Harris's bid gives Daniel Snyder an attractive non-Bezos option, as some hold on to hopes for clarity on the Commanders sale by the league meeting. From @lizclarketweet and me.... https://t.co/3qvilElvwo— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 14, 2023
My nephew won’t stop talking about how he was able to train with @jamindavis25 What an amazing experience for these kiddos all the way in Okinawa, Japan! #USMC @Commanders pic.twitter.com/DyznZk22f1— Jill Staton (@staton_jillian) March 14, 2023
Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/K1LN0oit7L— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023
And so the Eagles land CB James Bradberry, the Cowboys acquire CB Stephon Gilmore. NFC East loading up at CB. https://t.co/Zwkasoht1d— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023
Looking forward to watching Terry McLaurin and new Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore battle twice every yearpic.twitter.com/KjWBlDB0W0— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) March 14, 2023
Blockbuster: The #Giants are finalizing a trade to acquire star TE Darren Waller from the #Raiders, per sources. pic.twitter.com/bNNGJvIKfI— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023
Trade compensation: Giants are sending a third-round pick (No. 100) to Las Vegas for TE Darren Waller, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023
With the draft compensation involved, the #Giants essentially traded Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller -- and the numbers speak for themselves pic.twitter.com/ANY1eTrrgD— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 14, 2023
Rashaad Penny is going to lead the league in rushing if he stays healthy behind that Eagles OL.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 14, 2023
Goodness gracious what a grab by Howie.
Report: Will Hernandez staying in Arizona on two-year deal. https://t.co/JaU8fGVPGq— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 15, 2023
The Vikings are signing CB Byron Murphy to a two-year contract worth $22 million, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/1aEiTHqcVX— PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2023
Veteran free-agent QB Andy Dalton is expected to reach agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $8 million fully guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers, per source. Contract max value is $17 million. pic.twitter.com/GCBhqpQ0H8— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023
As part of the #Colts trade to acquire QB Matt Ryan, his agent negotiated a new contract that included a $12M guarantee in 2023 that was not in his previous contract. Ryan remains entitled to the $12M regardless of what he decides to do this season. Amazing.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
From Free Agency Frenzy: Lamar Jackson pulled back the curtain and gave us a window into the #Ravens negotations. pic.twitter.com/jGxvVKBFMS— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
"Aaron Rodgers... What is going on right now is he is essentially holding two franchises hostage during the most important portion of the off-season..."@JamesPalmerTV on Aaron Rodgers' lack of urgency pic.twitter.com/xaa26tK5De— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 14, 2023
On the topic of Rodgers, I dont think Id really be worried until tomorrow night. They cant make a trade officially anyway until after 4PM and you dont want to announce it only have someone back out so I think both sides can wait. Dont think its impacting either teams plans— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 14, 2023
Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023
It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.
Sam Darnold's one-year deal with the #49ers has a base value of $4.5 million, including $3.5M guaranteed.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023
Of the deals we have data on the #Broncos are the biggest spender so far. $212.8M in total contract value, $127.5M in injury guarantees, $108.5M in full guarantees, and $62.76M in 1st year cash. Have 3 of the top 12 contracts signed this offseasonhttps://t.co/3aoHDXKJIg— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 14, 2023
Most of you will think this a joke (probably all of you)— Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 14, 2023
But
The Atlanta Falcons have once again contacted me to see if something can be worked out w/ a new season ahead
“Mentor & locker room presence” is the primary job description
Lol we are back in the matrix
Year 10.2
The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023
Cameron Latu, Tight End, Alabama
Will Mallory, Tight End, Miami (FL)
Brayden Willis, Tight End, Oklahoma
Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State
*** via various sources ***
Posting again with some minor corrections - from yesterday.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023
The Commanders will meet with the following players (top 30 visits):
Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State
O'Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Guard, Florida
*** via multiple sources ***
