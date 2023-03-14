 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Roster Moves: All-Pro Jeremy Reaves gets tendered; J.D. McKissic gets released

Roster moves before the new league year

By Scott Jennings
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders announced a pair of roster moves the day before the NFL’s new league year begins tomorrow at 4pm. Jeremy Reaves has been on and off this team since signing to the practice squad here in 2018. Last season was the first time that Reaves made the initial 53-man roster, the first time he was voted to the Pro Bowl, and the first time that he was voted to the AP All-Pro team. This was the culmination of 5 years in the NFL, but due to his up an down status, he entered this offseason as a restricted free agent. Washington has officially tendered him(original round/right of first refusal), which means he will be on the team on a one-year deal worth $2.627 million.

J.D. McKissic has suffered season-ending neck injuries two years in a row, and was viewed as a likely cut candidate heading into the offseason. His release saves the Commanders $1.23 million, and leaves $2 million in dead money on this year’s salary cap. Ron Rivera was skeptical about McKissic’s future after the season, and Washington is moving on from a RB that gave them some highlights in his time with the team.

