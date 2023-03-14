Report: Washington Commanders moving on from OL Coach John Matsko

The Washington Commanders are moving on from offensive line coach John Matsko per ESPN’s John Keim. Matsko has been with Head Coach Ron Rivera since he was hired by the Carolina Panthers in 2011. He came with Rivera to Washington in 2020, and is now unemployed. Matsko was asked to replace Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers at guard last season with former Panthers Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner. That switch, along with another season-ending injury to center Chase Roullier proved disastrous, and Washington tried to piece together a competent offensive line for the team’s second starter Taylor Heinicke for most of the season.

A replacement has not been named, but if the team wants to stay in house, they still have assistant OL coach Travelle Wharton on the coaching staff. He has been an assistant for Carolina/Washington since 2018, and has worked closely with Matsko during those years. If Bieniemy wants to pull a coach from the Chiefs, former Washington Redskins OL Andy Heck is the current OL coach. There is also assistant OL coach Corey Matthaei who has held that role for the last 5 seasons.

Washington OL coach John Matsko is out; team moving in 'different direction', per multiple sources. Matsko was informed today of the move. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2023

