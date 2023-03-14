Washington Free Agency: Taylor Heinicke agrees to deal with the Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Commanders said they wanted to bring back QB Taylor Heinicke, but they weren't able to work out a deal to sign their former starter. Heinicke joined the Washington Football Team as an emergency COVID QB and ended up starting Washington's only playoff game during the Ron Rivera era. Heinicke has seen several QBs brought in who were supposed to start, only to watch them go down due to injury(and poor play).

That’s a lot of coin and a good chunk more than what Washington was offering. Good for Heinicke. Made the most of his opportunity and cashed in. https://t.co/rxU9mgLoAh — John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2023