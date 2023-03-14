 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL News/Free Agency Day 2 Tracker 2023: Tampering around the league

More deals on Day 2 of legal tampering

By Scott Jennings
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The first day of the NFL's legal tampering started off slow, but there were almost 50 players that were either traded or agreed to terms with a new team. Washington was active, agreeing to terms with three free agents (C Nick Gates, RT Andrew Wylie, LB Cody Barton), re-signing CB Danny Johnson, and claiming CB Cam Dantzler off of waivers. There are still plenty of free agents left to sign, and Washington is still working to re-sign a few of their own pending free agents before the new league year starts on Wednesday at 4pm.

Titans signing Cowboys LB Luke Gifford

Colts signing Rams kicker Matt Gay

Browns signing Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Texans signing 49ers S Jimie Ward

Broncos signing Cardinals DE Zach Allen

Chargers signing former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks

Dolphins signing Titans LB David Long

