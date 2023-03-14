NFL News/Free Agency Day 2 Tracker 2023: Tampering around the league

The first day of the NFL's legal tampering started off slow, but there were almost 50 players that were either traded or agreed to terms with a new team. Washington was active, agreeing to terms with three free agents (C Nick Gates, RT Andrew Wylie, LB Cody Barton), re-signing CB Danny Johnson, and claiming CB Cam Dantzler off of waivers. There are still plenty of free agents left to sign, and Washington is still working to re-sign a few of their own pending free agents before the new league year starts on Wednesday at 4pm.
Titans signing Cowboys LB Luke Gifford
LB Luke Gifford has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tennessee Titans, according a source. Gifford led the Cowboys in special teams tackles in ‘22 and coaches believed he could handle larger role on defense.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2023
Colts signing Rams kicker Matt Gay
The #Colts are signing kicker Matt Gay to a four-year, $22.5 million deal. Biggest ever deal for a kicker in free agency and most money over three years for a kicker on the deal negotiated by @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi https://t.co/W9DJIytUWe— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023
Browns signing Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Sources: The #Browns are expected to sign former #Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson, landing their coveted big-time defenders on Day 1 of free agency. He gets a 4-year deal worth $57M with $27.5M guaranteed.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
Texans signing 49ers S Jimie Ward
The #Texans are expected to sign former #49ers DB Jimmie Ward, sources say, giving new coach DeMeco Ryans a familiar face and leader in his defensive backfield.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
Broncos signing Cardinals DE Zach Allen
The #Broncos and DE Zach Allen have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $45.75M deal including $32.5M guaranteed. He's back with Vance Joseph, his DC in Arizona.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
Chargers signing former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks
Former #Vikings LB Eric Kendricks is signing with the #Chargers pic.twitter.com/glkAFvT5b1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
Dolphins signing Titans LB David Long
Dolphins are giving former Titans’ LB David Long Jr. a two-year, $11 million deal, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023
