NFL News/Free Agency Day 2 Tracker 2023: Tampering around the league

The first day of the NFL's legal tampering started off slow, but there were almost 50 players that were either traded or agreed to terms with a new team. Washington was active, agreeing to terms with three free agents (C Nick Gates, RT Andrew Wylie, LB Cody Barton), re-signing CB Danny Johnson, and claiming CB Cam Dantzler off of waivers. There are still plenty of free agents left to sign, and Washington is still working to re-sign a few of their own pending free agents before the new league year starts on Wednesday at 4pm.

Titans signing Cowboys LB Luke Gifford

LB Luke Gifford has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tennessee Titans, according a source. Gifford led the Cowboys in special teams tackles in ‘22 and coaches believed he could handle larger role on defense. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2023

Colts signing Rams kicker Matt Gay

The #Colts are signing kicker Matt Gay to a four-year, $22.5 million deal. Biggest ever deal for a kicker in free agency and most money over three years for a kicker on the deal negotiated by @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi https://t.co/W9DJIytUWe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Browns signing Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Sources: The #Browns are expected to sign former #Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson, landing their coveted big-time defenders on Day 1 of free agency. He gets a 4-year deal worth $57M with $27.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Texans signing 49ers S Jimie Ward

The #Texans are expected to sign former #49ers DB Jimmie Ward, sources say, giving new coach DeMeco Ryans a familiar face and leader in his defensive backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Broncos signing Cardinals DE Zach Allen

The #Broncos and DE Zach Allen have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $45.75M deal including $32.5M guaranteed. He's back with Vance Joseph, his DC in Arizona. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Chargers signing former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks

Dolphins signing Titans LB David Long

Dolphins are giving former Titans’ LB David Long Jr. a two-year, $11 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

