Jarrett Patterson’s Versatility Makes Him a Viable Option for the Commanders

Jarrett Patterson, IOL

School: Notre Dame | Conference: Independent

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 24 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 305 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th round

Player Comparison: Barrett Jones

Player Overview

Jarrett Patterson has been a reliable linchpin for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was recruited as a 4-star recruit out of Mission Viejo HS (Ca.) He was the starting center for Notre Dame for three consecutive seasons before moving to left guard in 2022. Throughout Patterson’s five year collegiate career, he has tallied zero sacks allowed. Patterson earned the 2021 Phil Steele All-American Third Team and 2021 Phil Steele All-Independent First Team. Patterson was listed as the AFCA All-American Second Team in 2022.

Strengths

Team captain

Moves well in tight quarters.

Always engaged, looking to assist.

Strong upper body, blocks with leverage.

Good at picking up stunts.

Good at sealing up run lanes.

Can play either C/G (38 career starts at Center, 12 starts at LG)

Weaknesses

Short arms for the position.

Subpar arm placement.

Needs to be better at adjusting hands and feet during sustain blocks.

Plays a bit too high.

Not as adept in reaching the second level and blocking in space.

Limited to gap/power scheme.

Let’s See His Work

Jarrett Patterson wears #55 (2021) at C and (2022) at LG

Why is the @NDFootball OL is improving? Communication, understanding & awareness



Excellent job by LG Jarrett Patterson & C Zeke Correll passing off this stunt. Watch Pattersons helmet turn to yell switch & Correll pops right off…couple series later, same play/pressure. Handled. pic.twitter.com/nsqRGs26xE — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 10, 2022

Jarrett Patterson’s career at Notre Dame:



☘️ 1,688 Pass Block Snaps

☘️ ZERO Sacks Allowed pic.twitter.com/7jIPQr4Gbs — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 17, 2023

Jarrett Patterson is a OC prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.83 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 172 out of 540 OC from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/9wrQHfyDGY #RAS pic.twitter.com/IjkgqyERUY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2023

Interviews

How does he fit on the team

Retooling the offensive line for the Washington Commanders will take more than finding new starters. Interior offensive line depth was also questionable. The biggest issue last season was the shuffling of center and guard due to injury and poor play. Patterson’s chance of becoming a starter for Washington is dependent on the offensive line scheme and if his hand placement and blocking shortcomings can be coached up. Depending on the moves made during free agency and the earlier rounds of the draft, Patterson could find himself competing for a depth position or possibly a starter within the interior line. Regardless of where Patterson’s role is, his leadership, communication, and versatility will be welcomed by the Commanders.