NFL Legal Tampering Day 2 Tracker: Washington Commanders Free Agency Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period began yesterday at 12pm, and goes until free agency officially starts tomorrow, March 15th at 4pm. Teams must work through players’ agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens. Washington signed DT Daron Payne to a 4-year, $90 million contract extension yesterday. This reduced his 2023 cap hit by $9.4 million, and Washington had $25.5 million in cap space heading into free agency, before Monday’s deals.
Washington Free Agency News & Rumors
Washington is interested in re-signing several pending free agents
Free Agents Signed
OT Drew Himmelman
WR Marcus Kemp
OL Nick Gates - 3-year deal
RT Andrew Wylie - 3-year deal
LB Cody Barton - 1-year deal
Waiver Claims
CB Cam Dantzler
Trades
Cuts
QB Carson Wentz
DB Bobby McCain
Franchise Tag
DT Daron Payne - Signed 4-year, $90 million extension
Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
S Jeremy Reaves
Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
TE Eli Wolf
Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
QB Taylor Heinicke
WR Cam Sims
G Wes Schweitzer
G Trai Turner
G Wes Martin
C Tyler Larsen
C Nick Martin
LB Cole Holcomb
LB Jon Bostic
EDGE Efe Obada
Washington Free Agents re-signed
RB Jonathan Williams
LB David Mayo
LB Nathan Gerry
LB Milo Eifler
LB Khaleke Hudson
CB Rachad Wildgoose
DT Daron Payne - Signed 4-year, $90 million extension
CB Danny Johnson - re-signed, 2-year, $7 million
Washington FAs signed by another team
