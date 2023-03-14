All aTwitter: 14 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Today was a good day @94yne | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Gp7KUnoidZ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2023
Busy day for Washington. A big focus moving forward will be retaining their own, notably players such as Taylor Heinicke, Jeremy Reaves, Efe Obada, Tyler Larsen (among others). Not sure yet about Holcomb; told "we'll see" when asked about his future after Barton signing.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 13, 2023
Sneaky under the radar signing that I loved today by the @commanders…— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 14, 2023
This guy, Cody Barton.
He might be the starting inside linebacker this season alongside Jamin Davis.
The dude can play…last year he had 136 tackles.
Washington filled a big need here. pic.twitter.com/uHJe3TsYNq
Cody Barton, you have my attention— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 13, 2023
Seattle's defense is scrambling at the snap so Barton just goes stride for stride with Rondale Moore up the seam lol pic.twitter.com/6hqZlEo7U6
With the 88th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the #Seahawks select Cody Barton, LB, Utah.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2019
Cody Barton posted a Elite #RAS with Good size, Good speed, Okay explosiveness, Elite agility at the LB position. pic.twitter.com/WLUkxgFLYF
I know there's still a good portion of the fanbase that wants an upgrade at Linebacker but the decision makers have told us repeatedly it's not as important as we continue to make it— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) March 13, 2023
We have claimed CB Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers from Minnesota pic.twitter.com/k8TMETypTj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 13, 2023
Was teammates with @_sweat9 at Mississippi State.https://t.co/dNzlBjYnkD— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2023
Good story here: Former #Giants OL Nick Gates, who broke his left fibula and tibia in a game against Washington in 2021 and battled his way back from seven surgeries, is headed to … Washington.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023
Gates has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the #Commanders, source says. pic.twitter.com/TPHfUcu62i
Jon Allen gave new #Commanders OL Nick Gates a real tough game when Washington played the Giants last year. pic.twitter.com/5NOiQxBIYN— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 13, 2023
Can see that nasty streak that Giants fans like about Gates though. Always looking for work and loves to finish blocks to the ground pic.twitter.com/e0f3hwYEfa— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 13, 2023
New #Commanders OL Nick Gates, who the team is reportedly signing to a 3-year deal:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2023
27yo, 5th-year
Broke left fibula, tibia vs WSH in '21
Guard recently, some center before
PFF grade's by year: 77, 59, 63. 60.
Source: Former #Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie plans to sign a 3-year, $24M deal with the Washington Commanders, reuniting him with OC Eric Bieniemy. Wylie started 59 games in five years for KC and had the game of his life in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia. Now a nice payday.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023
Andrew Wyllie snaps by position in KC.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2023
2022: 1,088 snaps, all at right tackle.
2021: 521 snaps, all at right tackle.
2020: 874 snaps at right guard, 97 at right tackle.
2019: 574 snaps at LG, 139 at RG, 2 at right tackle.
2018: 686 snaps, all at right guard.
Wylie adds some nice mobility and can block in space. Suspect he'll play RT with Cosmi kicking inside to RG, but either way those two line up, #Commanders will have a right side of the line that can move pic.twitter.com/St1DPe9D7Z— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 13, 2023
New Commanders OL Andrew Wylie finished 9th last year among all tackles in ESPN’s pass block win rate pic.twitter.com/YuD8mXEaoz— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) March 13, 2023
Note on Danny Johnson. One of my fav moments from ‘22. W13 at NYG. WSH benched C.Holmes for DJ. NYG went after DJ but he responded (6 TKLs, 2 PBUs, TFL).— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 13, 2023
Late 4Q. NYG leads 20-13. 3rd & 7 from WSH 47. FG ices it. Jack Del Rio blitzes. DJ comes thru. Punt. WSH forces OT. pic.twitter.com/sQ4SGyYeuG
With Jeremy Reaves, keep in mind he's a restricted free agent so they can tender him a contract offer by 4 pm Wednesday. Ideal situation: They sign him to a multi-year deal sometime in next couple days. He's a valuable presence on, off the field— John Keim (@john_keim) March 13, 2023
He’s not going anywhere. Matter of if multi years or one.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 13, 2023
Keeping Payne means the DL room seems mostly set:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 13, 2023
DE: Sweat, Young, JSW, Toohill
DT: Allen, Payne, Mathis, Ridgeway
FA Efe Obada is the missing piece. Productive season and a locker room fave. Not huge $$, but we'll see if Manders choose to spend on him/comparable player or… https://t.co/GnBLReSQmu
Good deal and timing. Market will outpace these numbers by the end of the week. https://t.co/RUetbciS3y— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 13, 2023
Unsurprisingly, Commanders now lead the league by a comfortable margin when it comes to spending on the D-line. All four starters will make eight figures in 2023 pic.twitter.com/XyhViMprYJ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 12, 2023
Daron Payne said his agent probably would’ve wanted him to “go a different” route during OTAs last year after the team declined to extend him. “But he let me do things how I wanted to do it and I wanted to be here for the team and I wanted to be around the guys and do all the… https://t.co/zUOo7eWW3d— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2023
Obviously lots happening and will talk about the new stuff coming up on @HoffmanShow, but all the way back *this morning* we talked about Daron Payne's deal on Take Command.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 13, 2023
Full episode: https://t.co/OOPxV0DCAJ pic.twitter.com/QdTiLvLkQK
A year ago I was in a totally different spot. Very grateful for where the journey has taken me— All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) March 13, 2023
Washington's offensive linemen at the moment:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 13, 2023
Charles Leno Jr.
Sam Cosmi
Nick Gates*
Andrew Wylie*
Chris Paul
Chase Roullier
Andrew Norwell
Cornelius Lucas
Saahdiq Charles
*Agreed to deals today
One common theme from NFL teams in Indy and since: "This free agent class sucks." Why? Two reasons.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2023
1) With the cap escalating again, teams have room to keep the guys they want to keep.
2) In a trade-happy NFL, more teams are dealing those they can't re-sign a year in advance.
The FA LB market is loaded:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 12, 2023
Tremaine Edmunds
Bobby Wagner
Lavonte David
David Long
Eric Kendricks
Bobby Okereke
TJ Edwards
Germaine Pratt
Drue Tranquill
Leighton Vander Esch
Azeez Al-Shaair
Rashaan Evans
Kaden Elliss
Kwon Alexander
Devin Bush
Alex Anzalone
Kyzir White
... & more
Not that I thought Keenum was in play here, but this deal offers a glimpse at the QB market. Keenum is on the middle-to-lower end of options for the backup tier. https://t.co/himjIO1IE9— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 13, 2023
The results of those teams the year after:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 13, 2023
2017 Giants: -8
2018 Jaguars: -5
2019 Bears: -4
2020 Jets: -5
2021 Dolphins: -1
2022 Patriots: -2
2023 Jaguars: ? https://t.co/tiXzOBInSv
Why did the #Rams trade six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey for a third-round pick and a tight end with one career catch? It’s part of a broader plan. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/VQU69r3Ue5— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2023
The #Browns have restructured QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, creating nearly $36M in cap space, source said. The cap conversion gives plenty of room for Cleveland to work in free agency.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023
How do you restructure a fully guaranteed contract?— Ethyn Dirmeyer (@DirmeyerNFL) March 13, 2023
Convert ~$45m salary to bonus AND add a void year to maximize the impact. Adds ~$9m per year to each year after 2023.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 13, 2023
The Daniel Jones contract extension wasn’t actually finished before the franchise tag deadline. @AlbertBreer takes us inside the room, where a pinkie swear at 3:56 p.m. allowed the team to tag Saquon Barkley before finishing a deal for the QB: https://t.co/vIcciKN53x— The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 13, 2023
Vikings owner Mark Wilf asked on @gmfb about the future of the QB Kirk Cousins and the team.— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) March 13, 2023
Wilf (in part): "We're looking for great things in '23 and Kirk's going to be our leader on the offense."
If Wilf wants to extend Cousins' contract beyond 2023, he didn't say it today. https://t.co/4RWtEoi1fE
Just got of the phone with 7x-Pro Bowl RB Adrian Peterson. He told me he's currently targeting end of the month or April for a formal announcement on his NFL career & future.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2023
2007--Rookie of the Year
2012--MVP & OPOTY
4x-First-Team All-Pro
3x-Rush Yards leader
2x-Rush TD leader.
Sources: The #Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the #Falcons, as a former big-ticket free agent heads elsewhere and creates space for New England. pic.twitter.com/Cmeh0QJt1F— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023
#Falcons have agreed to terms on a five-year, $105 million extension with G Chris Lindstrom, source says. Big money.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023
It's a monster contract for Lindstrom. May be a deal where the Y5 gets him to the big average, but sounds huge either way. I could see this as the #Falcons hoping to get ahead due to the TV deals and interior defender salary increases indirectly impacting interior OL deals— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 13, 2023
As we just saw with Deshaun Watson today, having fully guaranteed contracts is irrelevant to this type of resturcture, so Jordan was telling the truth when he said he doesn't understand how it works. https://t.co/F4UII1hYyR— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 13, 2023
He gets $19.5M over 3 years, source said. $12M guaranteed. A big signing for Chicago, and not the last. https://t.co/HSeLf0z6IB— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023
Former #Ravens G Ben Powers is planning to sign a 4-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per @MikeKlis. Powers started 36 games for Baltimore in four years including all 17 last year. Some protection for Russell Wilson.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023
Javon Hargrave is getting $21M per year over 4 years from the 49ers, reportedly. He was the other top DT on the market with Daron Payne.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2023
Payne got $22.5M despite only having one 6-sack year. Hargrave's has 3 such seasons; got less. Perhaps because he's 30.
This is the Raiders both acknowledging they can’t beat the Colts to Richardson and also that they don’t want Levis at 7 imo.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 13, 2023
Elite DL or OL is back on the table for Vegas tho. https://t.co/3HzkI413Xr
From @NFLTotalAccess: As of now, we are still staying tuned to the Aaron Rodgers situation. pic.twitter.com/pDB33kfXgA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023
Three-year deal for $29 million for Andre Dillard and the #Titans, source says. https://t.co/9GkIlKEBNs— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023
WTF...luxury signing from a team that needs every dollar it can save. https://t.co/GJEgZeLW6E— Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) March 13, 2023
And the Eagles have now hit the maximum number of four 2024 compensatory picks on the board.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 13, 2023
This one is a 6th rounder for seeing Marcus Epps leave for Las Vegas for $6M APY. https://t.co/Yhl4DaYrCT
Yet another APY that I did not anticipate.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 14, 2023
The Saints are now maxed out with four 2024 compensatory picks on the board, this one a 6th rounder for yet another defection to the archrival Falcons, this time by Kaden Elliss. https://t.co/yHlHmVJAtV
Seeing the cap space evaporate it is hard to picture anyone making a serious run at Lamar Jackson— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 13, 2023
Adam Schefter breaks down the Non Exclusive Tag move by the Baltimore Ravens & the problems Lamar Jackson faces— Flockville (@Flockville) March 14, 2023
Ryan Clark, who has long has said he doesn’t understand why a deal hasn’t gotten done and didn’t understand the Tag by Baltimore, says he finally gets it#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/vYUk4sJjNs
Florida IOL O'Cyrus Torrence has Top 30 visits lined up with #Steelers, #Commanders and #Bills, per league source.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 13, 2023
ICYMI, Torrence's formal Combine interviews listed below https://t.co/Qb0wJjzpsm
Washington was among multiple teams to propose having one preseason roster reduction date: pic.twitter.com/Of7BcvvaWv— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2023
The new proposed rules and bylaws:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2023
The Eagles want "0" to be available as a jersey number. pic.twitter.com/cLEzxkT0dv
The history of free agency dates a ways back and historically indicates why free agency is held ahead of the NFL Draft every year pic.twitter.com/A7HNuhTfa4— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 13, 2023
Both of Dan Snyder's jets have been flying back and forth between DC and London for the past few days. Makes me think they are moving stuff? DC might finally be getting rid of Dannyboy! pic.twitter.com/RQGi9XHV1D— Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) March 13, 2023
