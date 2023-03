The Washington Commanders continue to be active during the NFL’s legal tampering period. They have reportedly agreed to terms on a 1-year, fully guaranteed deal with Seattle Seahawks LB Cody Barton. He played the third-most snaps by a linebacker for Seattle last season and he played the second-most snaps on special teams.

