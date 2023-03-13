The Washington Commanders claim CB Cam Dantzler off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings

The Washington Commanders have added another player on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. The Minnesota Vikings released CB Cameron Danztler, Sr. on Friday, and Washington successfully claimed him off of waivers today. Dantzler was a 3rd round pick from Mississippi State in 2020. He played 35 games, and started 26 over the last three seasons.

Washington is expected to have interest in adding another starting level cornerback, either through free agency or next month’s draft. Kendall Fuller is entering the final year of his contract, and Benjamin St-Juste has finished both of his seasons injured.



