Daron Payne Presser: The new deal hasn’t hit me yet

The Washington Commanders placed the franchise tag on DT Daron Payne, and many people expected that to lead to another contract year. Payne had the best season of his career last year while playing on the 5th year option. He said that he wanted to be here for the team, even if his agent had other options in mind for the former 1st round pick. Payne agreed to a 4-year, $90 million contract extension yesterday, and came to Commanders headquarters today to sign the deal and make it official.

LIVE: Daron Payne meets with the media after signing his extension https://t.co/LgHztYrFvu — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 13, 2023

Signing a new deal:

Daron Payne on signing a new deal: "I don't think it's hit me all the way yet. It'll probably hit me in a couple days." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 13, 2023

Daron Payne on his loaded new deal: "It hasn't hit me yet. Probably [will] when I see the change in my bank account" pic.twitter.com/j8jG6ecCUW — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 13, 2023

Franchise tag:

Commanders DT Daron Payne said the team told him up front they were going to tag him but wanted to work on a longer-term deal. Got it done quickly. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2023

Last season:

Daron Payne said last year was the most fun he’s ever had playing football. It paid off. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 13, 2023

Montez Sweat:

Asked if it’s now time for Montez Sweat to get a new deal, Daron Payne says “I hope so” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 13, 2023

Rewarding players:

Daron Payne: "I'm just happy they were able to get it done, because it's like they draft guys, they watch them come up as players and then they reward them." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2023

Family:

Commanders Daron Payne says after signing his new contract, his first big purchase will be taking his family on a trip. Right now he’s thinking about going to Costa Rica. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/T4MRaRcdRt — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 13, 2023

Message to the fans: