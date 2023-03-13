 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Roster Updates: Eric Bieniemy’s former Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie in negotiations with Commanders

More OL!

By Scott Jennings Updated
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Update: Two sides are still in “talks”

The Washington Commanders aren’t done signing offensive linemen! New Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been added coaches to his staff and has already got two new offensive linemen at the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Washington reportedly signed Giants C/G Nick Gates, and have also agreed to terms with Kansas City Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie. He reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $24 million contract to join his former OC in Washington.

