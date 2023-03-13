Washington Roster Updates: Eric Bieniemy’s former Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie in negotiations with Commanders

Update: Two sides are still in “talks”

The Washington Commanders are in talks with Chiefs OL Andrew Wylie, but no deal has been finalized, per source. Sounds like moving toward a deal.



Wylie started at RT for the champs this season after previously playing guard. Made sense as a target.



From my offseason plan: pic.twitter.com/qF4BoBaNJe — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 13, 2023

The Washington Commanders aren’t done signing offensive linemen! New Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been added coaches to his staff and has already got two new offensive linemen at the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Washington reportedly signed Giants C/G Nick Gates, and have also agreed to terms with Kansas City Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie. He reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $24 million contract to join his former OC in Washington.

Source: Former #Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie plans to sign a 3-year, $24M deal with the Washington Commanders, reuniting him with OC Eric Bieniemy. Wylie started 59 games in five years for KC and had the game of his life in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia. Now a nice payday. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Andrew Wylie has played left guard, right guard and right tackle for the Chiefs. Has played exclusively at right tackle the past two years.



My guess: Wylie comes in at RT, Sam Cosmi shifts over to guard. — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) March 13, 2023