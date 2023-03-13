 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Roster Moves: Giants OL Nick Gates signed to a 3-year deal

Washington adds some OL

By Scott Jennings Updated
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have reportedly agreed to terms with their first outside free agent during the NFL’s legal tampering period that started at noon today. They have agreed to sign New York Giants offensive linemen Nick Gates to a 3-year deal per Mike Garafolo. Gates famously broke his leg while playing the Washington Football Team at the start of the 2021 season. He played in 10 games last season, starting 8 games. Gates has played center, guard, and tackle for the Giants.

