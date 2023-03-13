Washington Roster Moves: Giants OL Nick Gates signed to a 3-year deal

The Washington Commanders have reportedly agreed to terms with their first outside free agent during the NFL’s legal tampering period that started at noon today. They have agreed to sign New York Giants offensive linemen Nick Gates to a 3-year deal per Mike Garafolo. Gates famously broke his leg while playing the Washington Football Team at the start of the 2021 season. He played in 10 games last season, starting 8 games. Gates has played center, guard, and tackle for the Giants.

Three years, $16.5 million with another $1.5 million for a max value of $18 million for Nick Gates with the #Commanders. Gets $8 million guaranteed. https://t.co/fHDfHLQDbQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Get ready to hear "position flex" with new Commanders lineman Nick Gates. He played 258 of his 390 o-line snaps at left guard in 2022. The other 132 were at center, per PFF. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 13, 2023