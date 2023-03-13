Washington Roster Update: CB Danny Johnson signs a 2-year contract extension worth up to $7 million

The Washington Commanders have re-signed another free agent before the league year officially starts on Wednesday at 4pm. The NFL’s legal tampering period opened today at 12 pm and Washington had 11 players set to become unrestricted free agents, along with two restricted free agents.

John Keim is reporting that CB Danny Johnson has been re-signed to a 2-year deal that is worth up to $7 million, and includes $2.5 million guaranteed. Johnson has been with Washington since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern in 2018. He has started 8 games for them, including last 4 last year when he stepped up for an injured Benjamin St-Juste. Johnson is considered a valuable special teamer and backup in Washington’s defense.