NFL News/Free Agency Tracker 2023: Tampering around the league

The salary cap has officially been set at $224.8 million for the 2023 season. The NFL’s legal tampering period starts today at 12 pm. The new league year starts on Wednesday, March 15th at 4pm. Some deals have already been reported with free agents who have been cut, but contracts reported for free agents with expiring contracts during this two day window won’t be official until the new league year starts. Washington is still trying to sign a few of their pending free agents before they hit the market.

Here are the deals and trades that have already been announced around the NFL today. Will Washington make any moves before free agency officially begins?

Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins

Trade is now agreed to, per sources:



Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey.



Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long.



Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

Teams re-signing players before free agency

Yesterday in the NFL:



* #Dolphins traded for #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey.



* #Bills signed LB Matt Milano to 2-year deal.



* #Commanders signed DT Daron Payne to a 4-year deal.



* #Giants signed WR Sterling Shepard to a 1-year deal.



* #Jets signed LB Quincy Williams to a 3-year deal. pic.twitter.com/H56nNh9iQW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 13, 2023

