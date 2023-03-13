 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deonte Banks Has Shutdown Corner Upside

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
NCAA Football: Maryland at Wisconsin Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Deonte Banks, CB

School: Maryland | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 197 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late 1st-2nd Round

Player Comparison: Jamel Dean

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2019 Maryland Big Ten FR CB 9 22 6 28 0.0 0.0 1 7 7.0 0 2 0 0
2020 Maryland Big Ten SO DB 5 10 1 11 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0
*2021 Maryland Big Ten JR DB 2 4 2 6 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2022 Maryland Big Ten SR DB 12 25 13 38 0.5 0.5 1 0 0.0 0 8 0 0 0 0
Career Maryland 61 22 83 0.5 0.5 2 7 3.5 0 11 0 0 0 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/12/2023.

Player Overview

A Baltimore native, Deonte Banks always wanted to play at Maryland. The three-star prospect started almost immediately in 2019, making eight starts as a freshman. In the 2020 season, he continued to be a part-time starter. He began 2021 season as a starter, but a shoulder injury ended his season after just two games. Fully healthy in 2022, Banks showed how stingy he could be in coverage. Playing mostly man coverage, Banks only allowed a QB rating of 71.4 when targeted and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Strengths

  • Solidly-built CB with elite athleticism
  • Uses footwork and fluid hips to mirror receivers
  • Stays in phase with receivers, rarely ever stacked by receivers
  • Strong hands at the catch point to pry ball loose
  • Physical tackler

Weaknesses

  • Long speed not always evident on tape
  • Backpedal is high and transitions are inconsistent
  • Can grab receivers in their routes
  • Needs to turn and find the ball; only two INTs
  • Struggles getting off blocks to get in on tackles

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

Deonte Banks has definitely increased his draft stock after an outstanding combine performance. Pair that with his play and its easy to see why he has first-round buzz. The question is whether Washington would use the 16th pick on him as I doubt he makes it to the 47th pick. In Washington, I think Banks would immediately start on the boundary; The Commanders would have to figure out whether to play Fuller or St-Juste in the slot. Playing Banks in the slot would be a waste of his talent. Banks has things to cleanup to be a more consistent player, but I think coaching and repetition will unlock his full potential.

