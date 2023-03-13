Deonte Banks Has Shutdown Corner Upside

Deonte Banks, CB

School: Maryland | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Junior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 197 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late 1st-2nd Round

Player Comparison: Jamel Dean

College Statistics

Player Overview

A Baltimore native, Deonte Banks always wanted to play at Maryland. The three-star prospect started almost immediately in 2019, making eight starts as a freshman. In the 2020 season, he continued to be a part-time starter. He began 2021 season as a starter, but a shoulder injury ended his season after just two games. Fully healthy in 2022, Banks showed how stingy he could be in coverage. Playing mostly man coverage, Banks only allowed a QB rating of 71.4 when targeted and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Strengths

Solidly-built CB with elite athleticism

Uses footwork and fluid hips to mirror receivers

Stays in phase with receivers, rarely ever stacked by receivers

Strong hands at the catch point to pry ball loose

Physical tackler

Weaknesses

Long speed not always evident on tape

Backpedal is high and transitions are inconsistent

Can grab receivers in their routes

Needs to turn and find the ball; only two INTs

Struggles getting off blocks to get in on tackles

Let’s see his work

Another CB the #Jaguars may target is Maryland’s Deonte Banks. He’s as sticky as they come, allowing a completion % of just 43.3 and a 71.4 NFL rating in 2022.



Look for Banks to have a big day!

pic.twitter.com/TfylwPesRI — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) March 3, 2023

Did any CB boost their stock more at the combine than Maryland’s Deonte Banks?



Banks showcased elite athleticism at Indy, pairing that with his 8 pass breakups in his final year, is that enough to lock him into the first round? pic.twitter.com/82CRzYipwi — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) March 10, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

Deonte Banks has definitely increased his draft stock after an outstanding combine performance. Pair that with his play and its easy to see why he has first-round buzz. The question is whether Washington would use the 16th pick on him as I doubt he makes it to the 47th pick. In Washington, I think Banks would immediately start on the boundary; The Commanders would have to figure out whether to play Fuller or St-Juste in the slot. Playing Banks in the slot would be a waste of his talent. Banks has things to cleanup to be a more consistent player, but I think coaching and repetition will unlock his full potential.