Deonte Banks Has Shutdown Corner Upside

Deonte Banks, CB
School: Maryland | Conference: Big Ten
College Experience: Junior | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’0” / 197 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Late 1st-2nd Round
Player Comparison: Jamel Dean
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|2019
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|FR
|CB
|9
|22
|6
|28
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2020
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|SO
|DB
|5
|10
|1
|11
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|*2021
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|JR
|DB
|2
|4
|2
|6
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2022
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|SR
|DB
|12
|25
|13
|38
|0.5
|0.5
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Career
|Maryland
|61
|22
|83
|0.5
|0.5
|2
|7
|3.5
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
Player Overview
A Baltimore native, Deonte Banks always wanted to play at Maryland. The three-star prospect started almost immediately in 2019, making eight starts as a freshman. In the 2020 season, he continued to be a part-time starter. He began 2021 season as a starter, but a shoulder injury ended his season after just two games. Fully healthy in 2022, Banks showed how stingy he could be in coverage. Playing mostly man coverage, Banks only allowed a QB rating of 71.4 when targeted and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
Strengths
- Solidly-built CB with elite athleticism
- Uses footwork and fluid hips to mirror receivers
- Stays in phase with receivers, rarely ever stacked by receivers
- Strong hands at the catch point to pry ball loose
- Physical tackler
Weaknesses
- Long speed not always evident on tape
- Backpedal is high and transitions are inconsistent
- Can grab receivers in their routes
- Needs to turn and find the ball; only two INTs
- Struggles getting off blocks to get in on tackles
Let’s see his work
Another CB the #Jaguars may target is Maryland’s Deonte Banks. He’s as sticky as they come, allowing a completion % of just 43.3 and a 71.4 NFL rating in 2022.— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) March 3, 2023
Look for Banks to have a big day!
pic.twitter.com/TfylwPesRI
Did any CB boost their stock more at the combine than Maryland’s Deonte Banks?— Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) March 10, 2023
Banks showcased elite athleticism at Indy, pairing that with his 8 pass breakups in his final year, is that enough to lock him into the first round? pic.twitter.com/82CRzYipwi
Deonte Banks RAS so far.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023
https://t.co/ARjCreFH2k #RAS pic.twitter.com/Sw5jSxjC69
How he fits on the Commanders
Deonte Banks has definitely increased his draft stock after an outstanding combine performance. Pair that with his play and its easy to see why he has first-round buzz. The question is whether Washington would use the 16th pick on him as I doubt he makes it to the 47th pick. In Washington, I think Banks would immediately start on the boundary; The Commanders would have to figure out whether to play Fuller or St-Juste in the slot. Playing Banks in the slot would be a waste of his talent. Banks has things to cleanup to be a more consistent player, but I think coaching and repetition will unlock his full potential.
