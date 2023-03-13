NFL Legal Tampering Tracker: Washington Commanders Free Agency Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins today at 12pm, and goes until free agency officially starts on Wednesday, March 15th at 4pm. Teams must work through player’s agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens. Washington signed DT Daron Payne to a 4-year, $90 million contract extension yesterday. This reduced his 2023 cap hit by $9.4 million and Washington now has $25.5 million in cap space heading into free agency.

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Washington is interested in re-signing C Tyler Larsen

As we wait to see what Commanders do with Chase Roullier's contract/OL overall), there is interest in keeping free agent C Tyler Larsen, per source.



Finished with another season-ending injury, but FWIW, Washington went 6-1-1 when Larsen started.



Also expected to add young IOL… https://t.co/a80IAS3itu — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 13, 2023

Free Agents Signed

OT Drew Himmelman

WR Marcus Kemp

Trades

Cuts

QB Carson Wentz

DB Bobby McCain

Franchise Tag

DT Daron Payne - Signed 4-year, $90 million extension

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

S Jeremy Reaves

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Eli Wolf

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

QB Taylor Heinicke

WR Cam Sims

G Wes Schweitzer

G Trai Turner

G Wes Martin

C Tyler Larsen

C Nick Martin

LB Cole Holcomb

LB Jon Bostic

EDGE Efe Obada

Washington Free Agents re-signed

RB Jonathan Williams

LB David Mayo

LB Nathan Gerry

LB Milo Eifler

LB Khaleke Hudson

CB Rachad Wildgoose

DT Daron Payne - Signed 4-year, $90 million extension

CB Danny Johnson - re-signed, 2-year, $7 million

Washington FAs signed by another team

