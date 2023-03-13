All aTwitter: 13 March 2023 - John Keim shares his strong views about Commanders free agency plans on Twitter

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 12, 2023
Seems like a well-structured deal.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 13, 2023
However, remember to add the signing bonus to his base salary.
Guaranteed money is dispersed even throughout the life of the contract.
So add 7M to Daron's base deal per season. (28 divided by 4).
True Cap hits: 10, 23, 27, 29 next 4 years https://t.co/PPWWpm4Nrb
Daron Payne contract details.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 13, 2023
I'm a little surprised the team only used $4m in future signing bonus, with $55m fully guaranteed at signing.
Fairly straightforward contract.
Congrats @94yne !!
https://t.co/kgI65N9jxw pic.twitter.com/jKR1bRHmfG
Spot on. Washington is focused on winning games right now, and this signing will help them do that.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 12, 2023
It seems really difficult -- but not impossible -- to keep Sweat and Young as well. The team will deal with those situations in the future. https://t.co/4tObRAIx8x
Rolling with Sam Howell as the starter made paying Daron Payne a lot easier. When your QB makes under $1M against the salary cap you can pay two DTs $20M per year.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2023
Whether you should or not is another conversation.
The kind of player who a team should be willing to pay big money to is someone who is good, durable & young. Daron Payne checks all of those boxes. And the #Commanders astutely got this done before the market for interior defensive linemen truly takes off. Great job by Ron & co.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 12, 2023
Will be the 5th or 6th highest paid by next Friday. https://t.co/tuVYk6nuYH— Marshall (@EstCommand) March 12, 2023
Figured that the DT market would jump due to the Donald move up. #Jets probably should have been more proactive on Williams.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 12, 2023
I think teams went with the Donald is paid like an Edge theory so it doesnt count after years of just saying "you cant make more than Donald". So I think this is the expected progression though I do believe someone will hit at least $26M a year at DT this year.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 12, 2023
Every single agent for next year’s FA defensive tackle group just popped a giant bottle of champagne after seeing that Daron Payne deal. https://t.co/YP9tfrXJR4 pic.twitter.com/kPbhhD5z0M— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 12, 2023
(2 of 2) ….his deal won’t be reviewed for escrow purposes until the next review date which is Jan 31st, 2024.— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) March 12, 2023
So, whatever portion of the gtd $60M hasn’t been paid as of next year, that amt will be will be put into escrow.
Translation, the next owner will fund it.
I'll say this for Ron Rivera. For years, we've watched players earn paydays and be allowed to walk. Not under Ron. Allen, McLaurin, Payne. Message: You earn it. You get paid.— Disco (@discoque5) March 12, 2023
In the last 3 years Ron has paid 3 core Washington players in Allen, McLaurin, and Payne and all 3 of them were drafted by the previous regime.— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) March 12, 2023
Daron Payne played 84% of the defensive snaps in the last game of the year, which meant absolutely nothing standings wise, while staring a free agency payday in the face…Yea, I’ll take that kind of mindset and dedication to the team— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 12, 2023
#LRT there was once a narrative that "no one wants to play here".— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 12, 2023
Kind of nice seeing the narrative shift in DC.
"Why Not Washington"#HTTC pic.twitter.com/cr2s3pnfYk
Been trying to research this but is DaRon Payne the first player we tagged and then signed to a long term deal? Here’s who we tagged from what I found:— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) March 13, 2023
Wilber Marshall 1993
Sean Gilbert 1998
Champ Bailey 2004
Fred Davis 2012
Kirk Cousins 16-17
Brandon Scherff 20-21
Payne 23
I never have a problem with retaining good talent, but collectively the Commanders could really use hitting on a rookie QB contract in order to make it all fit financially.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 12, 2023
If Sam Howell can be that QB, that would be huge for that team. https://t.co/joo94ggExE
We have signed LB Khaleke Hudson to a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/AHfSbJNqQz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 12, 2023
Khaleke Hudson was one of two players on the Commanders set to be a restricted free agent. The other is safety Jeremy Reaves, and so I wonder if a deal will get done soon with him. https://t.co/7oppHKBmT6— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 12, 2023
Washington had stayed in touch with Payne's agent Joel Segal for a while; had let him know before the season ended they wanted to retain. Talks heated up after the tag applied. Wanted it done before FA to then focus on retaining others, pursuing outside FA's.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 12, 2023
Would not surprise me if Heinicke is next, but not sure if he'll want to test the market or not.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 12, 2023
I put together a video explaining how Aaron Rodgers contract would impact the #Packers and the team that acquires him in a trade and why some teams might be hesitant to trade for the contracthttps://t.co/u4l3L7CEGM— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 12, 2023
Several teams are now in talks with free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., who generated a buzz with his workout in front of scouts and coaches Friday in Arizona.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2023
Sources say there have been no negotiations yet and OBJ has made no financial demands. Expect things to ramp up soon. pic.twitter.com/KKbZU1zsCW
The #Buccaneers are looking for a veteran free agent QB at the right price. They have a few guys they’ll check in on but Baker Mayfield could wind up making the most sense from a fit and financial standpoint. https://t.co/wtqQDmmskY— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2023
The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 12, 2023
Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern
*** via various sources ***
This is alarming: According to the NFLPA, the Bengals are trying to change workers comp laws in Ohio in order to lower their disability claims.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 12, 2023
As our @Ben_Baby reports here, the team has not yet replied to request for comment. https://t.co/F2DgsBXhjc pic.twitter.com/CsxRfpKn6n
Wow. This is a good looking graphic. #DefendDC | #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/hYqWJGiZeP— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 13, 2023
GUESS WHO’S 4-0??— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 13, 2023
WE AREEEEEEE #DefendDC | #XFL2023
UNDISPUTED KINGS OF THE A-10. #UNLIMITED #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/wwqSOPmAYB— VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) March 12, 2023
The official bracket for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament#MarchMadness #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/XlOYSvfK9c— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 12, 2023
