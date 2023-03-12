Washington Commanders Free Agency: Daron Payne signs 4-year, $90 million deal

Update: Officially official

Update: Contract details

#Commanders DT Daron Payne:



Four years, $90M

- $28M signing bonus

-$60.02M in total guarantees

-$30k per game roster bonuses in 24-26

-$5M roster bonus in 26

-$500k workout bonuses each year



Base salaries:



23: $2.51M fully guaranteed

24: $15M fully GTD

25: $19.56M

26: $16.4M — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 13, 2023

Update: Payne’s extension creates $9.427 million in cap space per ProFootballTalk

The Washington Commanders have signed DT Daron Payne to a 4-year, $90 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. He was set to be a free agent next week, but Washington placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him which would have paid him $18.937 million for the 2023 season. They planned on negotiating a long-term deal with Payne, and have now locked him up along with Jonathan Allen last year, to bring stability to their defensive line.

Daron Payne was playing on a 5th year option contract last year, and had the best season of his career. Payne had 11.5 sacks, 64 combined tackles, 20 QB hits, and 5 passes defended. He was voted an alternate to the Pro Bowl games this year, and was in Las Vegas to participate. Payne was looking to get paid as he entered free agency for the first time, and he is now the 2nd-highest paid DT behind Aaron Donald.