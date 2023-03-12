Washington Commanders Free Agency: Daron Payne signs 4-year, $90 million deal

The Washington Commanders have signed DT Daron Payne to a 4-year, $90 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. He was set to be a free agent next week, but Washington placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him which would have paid him $18.937 million for the 2023 season. They planned on negotiating a long-term deal with Payne, and have now locked him up along with Jonathan Allen last year, to bring stability to their defensive line.

Daron Payne was playing on a 5th year option contract last year, and had the best season of his career. Payne had 11.5 sacks, 64 combined tackles, 20 QB hits, and 5 passes defended. He was voted an alternate to the Pro Bowl games this year, and was in Las Vegas to participate. Payne was looking to get paid as he entered free agency for the first time, and he is now the 2nd-highest paid DT behind Aaron Donald.