Washington Commanders Free Agency: Khaleke Hudson signs one-year extension

Washington has been re-signing several backup/reserve players before free agency starts next week. That continued today with the re-signing of LB Khaleke Hudson, who was set to become a restricted free agent. Hudson didn’t get much playing time last year, until the final game against the Dallas Cowboys where several starters were injured/rested. Hudson had the best game of his career and now returns for another year.

Jeremy Reaves is now the only RFA that Washington has to re-sign. Reaves made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season and was also voted 1st-Team All-Pro. Washington can give him the tender, but they might want to give him a multi-year extension. Washington also has ERFA Eli Wolf, and 11 unrestricted free agents that they could re-sign before free agency officially starts on Wednesday at 4pm. The legal tampering period for free agency opens tomorrow at 12 pm.