Sidy Sow Could Push to Be Depth on the Commanders’ Offensive Line

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sidy Sow, OG

School: Eastern Michigan | Conference: MAC

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 323 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 7th Round-UDFA

Player Comparison: Phil Haynes

Player Overview

Hailing from Quebec, Canada, Sidy Sow was one of the best high school football players in the country. He played for Team Canada in the International Bowl, being named a Team Captain. In 2017, he chose to continue playing football at Eastern Michigan, redshirting his first year. He started the majority of the games the next year at left tackle, continuing to play that position until 2020 when he switched to left guard. He would hold down that position until the end of his college career, earning first-team All-MAC honors in 2022.

Strengths

  • Excellent size for the position
  • Uses above-average athleticism to pull and block in space
  • Strong hands to stun defenders and stay attached to them
  • Mauler in the run game

Weaknesses

  • Needs to shoot hands quicker to prevent defenders from getting into his body
  • Can be beat by quicker defenders
  • Awareness to handle stunts, twists, and delayed blitzes needs improvement
  • Hand placement often too wide, likely to draw penalties

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders offensive line needs a lot of help, so much so that many believe the team should look to free agency and the draft to improve the unit. Ideally, the team will find a starter or two in free agency and the draft, but depth also needs to be addressed. Wes Schweitzer has been a reliable backup, but is a free agent. Other backup players like Wes Martin and Saahdiq Charles have been pedestrian at best. Sidy Sow is a raw player, but has some characteristics that make him an excellent player to consider late in the draft to challenge the depth on the Commanders roster. Plus, with a name like Sidy Sow, can he really play for another team?

