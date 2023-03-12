All aTwitter: 12 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
“They’re running out of billionaires”@ByAJPerez on why it’s taking so long to sell the Commanders — a sale process that has now entered its 5th month.— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) March 12, 2023
The NFL’s 30% requirement (and Snyder’s intransigence) may have something to do with that too.
Via @ConDetrimental: pic.twitter.com/EapGFZMNeX
Ron Rivera has had a first-rounder in every draft with Carolina and Washington. The breakdown of the position he's grabbed with each of those 12 Day 1 picks is as follows:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) March 11, 2023
3 linebackers
3 wide receivers
2 defensive ends
2 defensive tackles
1 quarterback
1 running back
Bucs have restructured contracts with veterans Vita Vea, Carlton Davis, Ryan Jensen and Chris Godwin to create $44 million in 2023 cap space.— Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 10, 2023
Re-signing Daniel Jones was the right move for the Giants. More from @wingoz ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kwcdo5okwy— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 11, 2023
on Seahawks QB Geno Smith's 3-year contract.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2023
• Signing bonus: $26.1 million.
• Base salaries (2023-25): $1.2M, $12.7M, 14.8M.
• 2024 roster bonus (due 3/24): $9.6 million.
• 2025 roster bonus (due 3/25): $10 million.
• $200K workout bonuses each year.
Incentives ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y2x6xQEv87
Despite a report to the contrary, the #Packers and #Jets have not agreed to the framework of an Aaron Rodgers trade, per sources. Both sides continue to await word from Rodgers on his plans. If he decides he wants to go to New York, then the teams will work to hammer out a deal.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2023
Yep. Absolutely no downside or risk with Lamar at 250 guaranteed. Wheeeeeee! https://t.co/DYoyjijdSc— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 11, 2023
I understand the downside and risk but still would have done the Lamar deal myself tremendous talent— (@pack1279) March 11, 2023
I, too, am very free-spending and bold with other people's money!— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 11, 2023
If I’m Indy, here’s the million dollar question— would you rather spend the 4th pick on the 4th best QB in the class or trade that pick and next year’s 1 for Lamar Jackson. Obviously, the money is drastically different but I still think it’s an easy call.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 10, 2023
Multiple NFL teams predict that no one will make an offer for #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, according to @JFowlerESPN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 11, 2023
Fowler says he talked to a number of NFL teams and none of them can see a team in the league making an offer for Lamar. pic.twitter.com/qYL3QaTbfe
I think you hold Tannehill until you can find a trade partner even if it means waiting until a summer injury. Henry makes sense to trade in season when teams get more desperate. No reason for either to finish the year with the Titans https://t.co/ovM9bDc2ir— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 12, 2023
“Darnell Wright is a monster. He’s an eraser. He will take peoples hearts away in football games.”— Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) March 6, 2023
-@LRiddickESPN @darnell_5232 + @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/lhLxsp8WaX
Had to show love to my guy @obj at his private workout! pic.twitter.com/Nu4OJm1lOL— Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 11, 2023
OBJ is still looking for $20M per year; it's hard to imagine him getting that without proving himself first. https://t.co/BEQHGW20iQ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 12, 2023
I think a few million with the deal reported at a much higher number ($15-$18M a year). Tons of incentives in any deal he signs https://t.co/Eu4OzTRodD— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 12, 2023
Now updated with Ben Jones in the mix at center: https://t.co/DV9vziq1LR— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 10, 2023
Teams that we still have over the salary cap:— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 11, 2023
Bucs- $5.6M
Ravens- $6.5M
Chargers- $6.9M
Vikings- $7.4M
Rams- $9.1M
Browns- $14M
Bills- $19.1M
Saints- $25.3Mhttps://t.co/Hkdk6oX15g
Guessing the Browns will do the restructures today but when’s the latest teams tend to ever do them because people keep asking me everyday— Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) March 11, 2023
There are teams that wait until the last minute, so March 15 just before 4PM. Almost every year we have a team showing over the cap at the start of free agency because of that— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 11, 2023
The Saints don’t believe in the salary cap so it doesn’t count for them.— TheVoiceofDC (@IamDanSnyder) March 11, 2023
Update: the umpire has been replaced for the remainder of the series https://t.co/OclB6GqLpu— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) March 11, 2023
