All aTwitter: 11 March 2023 - a day of cuts, signings and restructures in the NFL

Commanders Signing OL Drew Himmelman https://t.co/7h2G2UAlgG pic.twitter.com/F7spBCP5tk— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 10, 2023
Washington had the 2021 UDFA out of Illinois State on the roster for a couple days last May. The 27-year-old is big (roughly 6-9 and 317) but has never played a snap in the NFL. https://t.co/xbKAuMIgFu— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 10, 2023
I bet Jeremy Reaves noticed this, although he's an RFA which limits his market a bit https://t.co/SVOMcYD3ND— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 10, 2023
— All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) March 10, 2023
In video with @RealBramW; getting you ready for free agency. What to expect big $$$? Don’t hold your breath. What’s the plan at Qb? More. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/PzobdG7fvP— John Keim (@john_keim) March 10, 2023
From today’s chat with @CGasparino. The guy’s got nuggets. pic.twitter.com/DPjm9ZVSDc— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 10, 2023
"It's the Washington Commanders... I've got it on my radar...— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 10, 2023
That said, I don’t think I want him there."@MikeGiardi on how he thinks the Lamar Jackson situation will play out pic.twitter.com/5G6IMlZzgu
I didn't realize that an offer sheet "freezes funds" for an NFL Team.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 10, 2023
That would make it unlikely for a team to bid on Lamar Jackson for a few weeks.
Or, at least until the first wave of Free Agency is over. https://t.co/Iig5RbJ0sG
Most sportstalk personalities are bad at math and like to appeal to listeners who are bad at math. Explaining the cap is complicated and a little dull. Saying "cAp Z fAeK" lets you blame the team for being cheap whenever you want to gin people up. https://t.co/79iB7r7KSK— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 10, 2023
Oh, and never even TRY to explain NFL cash flow and escrow to fans who think each owner has a Scrooge MacDuck vault. Explaining unit circle trig was easier and more rewarding.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 10, 2023
The Cowboys restructured the contracts of QB Dak Prescott and G Zack Martin, creating nearly $30M in cap space for 2023.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2023
Leaders so far in contract restructures:— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2023
1. Dolphins- $48.99M
2. Saints- $48.966M
3. Jaguars- $45.595M
4. Packers- $33.99M
5. Chargers- $28.755M
6. Panthers- $27.425M
Titans releasing Pro Bowl center Ben Jones after seven seasons with clubhttps://t.co/5pIWKq1Ecj pic.twitter.com/ITvhOrMMec— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 10, 2023
Via the NFL wire: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will soon hold a workout for teams and former Virginia Tech QB Ryan Willis will be the one throwing. Could be as early as this week.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 9, 2023
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will hold a workout for NFL teams Friday in Arizona, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2023
Beckham is now more than 13 months removed from ACL reconstruction, ready to play … and free to sign at any time. pic.twitter.com/Twp2uX0U2f
The trade conditions weren’t met, so Washington doesn’t have the option for a 2025 pick swap.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 10, 2023
Commanders still on the hook for $9M in dead cap in ‘23. Basically, the only upshot from the trade was Pittsburgh, not Washington, paid $2.77M of Jackson’s base salary in ‘22. https://t.co/sLwDzw40DH
The release of William Jackson makes the #Steelers salary cap compliant for 2023. They now have about $10 million in salary cap space.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2023
Source: The #Broncos are releasing CB Ronald Darby, who had a $12.7M cap hit.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023
This might have been a case where earning the Proven Performance Escalator ended up hurting Cameron Dantzler instead of helping him. https://t.co/WSmPU65otd— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 10, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2023
This is pretty remarkable. Graham could’ve gotten paid. This is massive for the Eagles. Definitely didn’t see it coming. https://t.co/bBr9jjgoWD— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 10, 2023
The Dolphins picking up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option and guaranteeing his $23.4 million salary for 2024 is the ultimate sign that they don’t have any plans to sign any high-priced quarterbacks this off-season. Tua is their man.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023
Saints can create more cap space by keeping him than cutting him. Makes sense for them to try to bring him back down to a backup salary first now that Carr is signed. https://t.co/Hgp4Li0bLN— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2023
It is still hard to come up with a logical reason as to why the #Packers engaged in all of this Rodgers drama in the first place. They got walked into a contract they dont seem to want and now have to hope he doesnt want to stay in Green Bay so they can pass him off— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 10, 2023
What's amazing is that Rodgers has yet to say he is for sure playing in 2023 or where he'd like to play -- Green Bay, New York, or elsewhere.— Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 10, 2023
For the team president to say aloud that the #Packers would take him back "if things don't work out the way we want them [to] ..."
Wow. pic.twitter.com/1BMojuV99J
The #Vikings are releasing two-time Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen today, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2023
A onetime undrafted free agent from Minnesota State who went on to catch 55 touchdown passes for his hometown team, Thielen has plenty left in the tank at age 32 and wants to land with a contender. pic.twitter.com/FxsFP9z7MX
The Texans sign veteran WR Robert Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million deal with $10 million fully guaranteed, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/gTtFSWNpcg— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 11, 2023
Jets Releasing WR Braxton Berrios At Start Of League Year https://t.co/700HMo0k7q #Jets pic.twitter.com/LVuk7CzCme— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 10, 2023
Washington sent senior personnel executive Marty Hurney, college scout Roger Terry, and national scout Jeff Beathard to the Illinois pro day, per source. https://t.co/ZcFwzTIqj7— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 10, 2023
NFL totally over-thought it with Creed Humphrey.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 11, 2023
Hope teams don’t make same mistake with John Michael Schmitz.
If you need a center, take JMS and get a two-contract high-level starter.
One of the surest things in this year’s draft. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/g1krNVPbaM
Tbh I don’t think he’s trying to disrespect me. At the end of the day he wants what’s best for his little brother and during OTAs and beginning of training camp I was the 4th RT…didn’t have any control over that. I’ll be on the level of the RT in New Orleans next season. https://t.co/yCmh8xfJZ6— Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 9, 2023
This was really cool— Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 9, 2023
Outside of Kirk almost bringing me to tears this was a great episode https://t.co/FYCJfm0jTg
The Chicago Bears officially trading the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. Who won the trade? #Chicago #Bears #Panthers #DJMoore #Trade pic.twitter.com/iBPjpNDbQz— Players Wrld (@playerwrld) March 10, 2023
From a Commanders perspective, this Carolina trade is like WSH trading Terry McLaurin, a future first and a future second to move up to No. 1 to draft Bryce Young.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 10, 2023
David Tepper reeeeeeally wanted to land his franchise QB.
Man. I forgot the Rams traded up to get Goff. Eagles traded up for Wentz at 2. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/5oY2EWLygw— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 10, 2023
By the way, good luck to whoever Carolina takes No. 1 throwing to... uh... Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith, and Laviska Shenault?— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 10, 2023
The #Panthers paid a big price to jump from No. 9 to No. 1, but worth noting: They still have a second-round pick (No. 39) this year, and they didn’t have to give up their first-rounder in 2025. The Christian McCaffrey trade provided flexibility. Now they can go get their QB.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2023
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers now have:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 10, 2023
•1st (#1)
•2nd (#39)
•3rd (#93)
•4th (#114)
•4th (#132)
•5th (#145)
And the Bears now have:
•1st (#9)
•2nd (#53)
•2nd (#61)
•3rd (#64)
•4th (#103)
•4th (#133)
•5th (#136)
•5th (#148)
•7th (#218)
•7th (#258)
Update: The #Panthers are open to trading down from the 1st overall pick they just acquired from the #Bears— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2023
If they have more than one QB prospect they really like, they could trade down to recoup some draft picks, a source told @josephperson pic.twitter.com/ho4fTj9daD
The report is confirmed by @scott_fowler as well, a Panthers source told him about the Draft.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2023
"We control it now."
This does feel like a Kevin Costner, Draft Day, type move if it happens. pic.twitter.com/QHpSnKBh9g
Watch this video of McCown fawning over CJ Stroud and it will be pretty readily apparent who the Panthers just traded up for.https://t.co/Sgsiv8260i— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 10, 2023
Panthers making moves to get their QB meanwhile in Commanders land…. https://t.co/wLxN5t8wMU— Lorenzo von Matterhorn (@KonartistNupe) March 10, 2023
Yesterday’s announcement that @49ers are getting seven comp picks, including three 3rd rounders, is not a small news item.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 10, 2023
It would’ve hit differently if it were released as, “NFL grants 49ers second draft class”.
This is MAJOR team-building advantage for a FO that drafts well. pic.twitter.com/kSSQTBNqRs
The NFLPA in a statement says it is opposing the NFL competition committee’s consideration of banning the hip-drop tackle. pic.twitter.com/VVTC65GBvS— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2023
The Patrick Ewing coaching era at Georgetown is over. pic.twitter.com/n8jGs25bGA— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 9, 2023
#selltheteamdan pic.twitter.com/vM6jQ9HmnC— MIKE HONCHO ❄ (@pb302eastside) March 10, 2023
