The Washington Commanders sign OT Drew Himmelman...again

Drew’s back again

By KyleSmithforGM
DENVER BRONCOS, NFL Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Update: Washington signs Himmelman again

Update: The Commanders released Drew Himmelman on Wednesday with a failed physical designation.

Drew Himmelman, OT
Height / Weight: 6’9”-6’10” / 315 lbs

Player Overview

Earlier this week, Washington signed tackle Drew Himmelman, who had recently been waived by the Denver Broncos. Last year, Himmelman was Denver’s highest paid UDFA, receiving a $25k signing bonus and $150k in guarantees, and he ended up spending most of last year on the Broncos’ practice squad, but did get called up to play in two games late in the season.

Himmelman was a two-year starter at Illinois State (FCS) at left tackle, winning FCS All-American honors in 2019. Illinois State’s 2020 season was severely disrupted by COVID, and he went undrafted in 2021. Also, of note, Himmelman was a finalist for the so-called “Academic Heisman” during his time in school.

Interestingly, Himmelman was a stand out tight end in high school, and was originally planning to play tight end in college before being switched to tackle early in his time at Illinois State.

Strengths

  • Has a massive frame.
  • Very athletic. Played three sports in high school.
  • Has good hands.
  • Athleticism shows through in foot work.

Weaknesses

  • Needs to gain significant strength overall.
  • Arm length is a bit undersized for his body size.
  • High center of gravity can issue for handling pass rushers.

Let’s See His Work

How He Would Fit

When I look at Drew Himmelman - particularly in the hands of offensive line coach John Matsko - I can’t help but think of another massive, undrafted lineman that the maestro ultimately shaped into an All Pro: Guard Andrew Norwell. Norwell is a bit smaller, 6’6”, but was actually a lower rated prospect coming out of school. Below is NFL.com’s pre-draft assessment of Norwell:

Big-bodied brawler who does not look pretty but consistently finds a way to get the job done in confined quarters and has the makeup of a sixth offensive lineman. Versatility could allow to be drafted late and eventually work his way into a starting lineup with continued development.

Himmelman seems like a probable practice squad developmental option at tackle, to be given a year or two to add weight and strength to his massive frame under the tutelage of Matsko, but one also wonders if the young man might be provided an opportunity to return to his receiving roots as a tight end, given his training as a blocker and the fact that he would make for an enormous red zone target.

Poll

Do you think Drew Himmelman will make the Commanders’ roster?

This poll is closed

  • 19%
    Yes, as the last tackle on the roster.
    (205 votes)
  • 60%
    No, but I think he makes the practice squad.
    (628 votes)
  • 19%
    No, I think he gets waived completely.
    (204 votes)
1037 votes total Vote Now

