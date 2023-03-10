The Washington Commanders sign OT Drew Himmelman...again

Update: Washington signs Himmelman again

We have signed T Drew Himmelman — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 10, 2023

Update: The Commanders released Drew Himmelman on Wednesday with a failed physical designation.

We have released OT Drew Himmelman — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 18, 2022

Drew Himmelman, OT

Height / Weight: 6’9”-6’10” / 315 lbs

Player Overview

Earlier this week, Washington signed tackle Drew Himmelman, who had recently been waived by the Denver Broncos. Last year, Himmelman was Denver’s highest paid UDFA, receiving a $25k signing bonus and $150k in guarantees, and he ended up spending most of last year on the Broncos’ practice squad, but did get called up to play in two games late in the season.

Himmelman was a two-year starter at Illinois State (FCS) at left tackle, winning FCS All-American honors in 2019. Illinois State’s 2020 season was severely disrupted by COVID, and he went undrafted in 2021. Also, of note, Himmelman was a finalist for the so-called “Academic Heisman” during his time in school.

Interestingly, Himmelman was a stand out tight end in high school, and was originally planning to play tight end in college before being switched to tackle early in his time at Illinois State.

Strengths

Has a massive frame.

Very athletic. Played three sports in high school.

Has good hands.

Athleticism shows through in foot work.

Weaknesses

Needs to gain significant strength overall.

Arm length is a bit undersized for his body size.

High center of gravity can issue for handling pass rushers.

Let’s See His Work

Illinois State LT Drew Himmelman is one of the most intriguing small-school sleepers in this year’s #NFLDraft class.



He’s listed at 6-foot-10 (!!!) and 325 pounds. Former tight end who’s athletic for his size and has plenty of raw power to work with. pic.twitter.com/PaP41Y5Or1 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 28, 2021

Aside from North Dakota State, the FCS team most affected by a move to the spring would be Illinois State. @RedbirdFB has more @seniorbowl Watch List prospects (5) than any sub-FBS program with likely draft picks DS Christian Uphoff and OL Drew Himmelman. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/4OpE8JpFeJ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 19, 2020

The Chargers continue to try to mine for OL depth, as they put in a waiver claim on OT Drew Himmelman, who wound up with the Commanders. LA tried to claim OL Wes Martin last week too, but the Jaguars had priority.



The 6-foot-9 Himmelman spent last year with the Broncos. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 17, 2022

How He Would Fit

When I look at Drew Himmelman - particularly in the hands of offensive line coach John Matsko - I can’t help but think of another massive, undrafted lineman that the maestro ultimately shaped into an All Pro: Guard Andrew Norwell. Norwell is a bit smaller, 6’6”, but was actually a lower rated prospect coming out of school. Below is NFL.com’s pre-draft assessment of Norwell:

Big-bodied brawler who does not look pretty but consistently finds a way to get the job done in confined quarters and has the makeup of a sixth offensive lineman. Versatility could allow to be drafted late and eventually work his way into a starting lineup with continued development.

Himmelman seems like a probable practice squad developmental option at tackle, to be given a year or two to add weight and strength to his massive frame under the tutelage of Matsko, but one also wonders if the young man might be provided an opportunity to return to his receiving roots as a tight end, given his training as a blocker and the fact that he would make for an enormous red zone target.