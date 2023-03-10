Washington Commanders awarded two compensatory draft picks, have 8 picks for the 2023 NFL draft

The NFL officially awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 different teams. The Washington Commanders were awarded two compensatory draft picks as expected, and will now have 8 total picks for next month’s draft. They received a third round pick(#97 overall) for the loss of right guard Brandon Scherff in free agency. He signed a 3-year, $49.5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year after receiving the franchise tag from Washington two years in a row. The team couldn’t work out a long-term deal with Scherff for 4 years straight, and now take their only compensation from his departure, a late 3rd round pick.

The Washington Commanders also received a 6th round pick for the departure of DT Tim Settle. He signed a 2-year, $9 million contract with the Buffalo Bills last year. Settle was a 5th round pick who was a reserve on Washington’s line that has been filled with 1st round picks. Settle wanted more playing time and got it in Buffalo, playing the highest percentage of defensive snaps in his career(38%).

The Washington Commanders added two picks to the six they already had going into the NFL draft, which starts on Thursday, April 27th in Kansas City, MO. They have all of their original seven draft picks, minus the 3rd round pick they traded to the Indianapolis Colts for QB Carson Wentz last year. That pick finalized the trade for a player that has already been released. Wentz didn’t meet the playing time threshold of 70% of the snaps on offense.

Washington currently holds the 16th overall pick in the first round of this year’s draft. This is the same pick they used last year to select Penn State WR Jahan Dotson. That pick was acquired through a trade down with the New Orleans Saints who traded up to take Ohio State WR Chris Olave. Washington received #16, and a third(#98) and fourth-round pick(120th).

Washington has a lot of needs going into this year’s draft, and some of them could be addressed when free agency starts next week. Most mock drafts have the Commanders going for one of the top CBs in the draft, or using that pick to help rebuild an offensive line that took a massive step back last year due to several departures/signings. Those projections could change after a few signings, but Washington is not expected to make any big splashes in free agency. Their only big move might be putting the franchise tag on DT Daron Payne which gives him a $18.937 million contract for the year.

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16

2nd Round: #47

3rd Round: #97

4th Round: #118

5th Round: #150

6th Round: #193

#215 (compensatory pick)

7th Round: #233