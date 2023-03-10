If He’s Healthy, Garrett Williams Could Be a Steal for the Commanders

Garrett Williams, CB

School: Syracuse | Conference: ACC

College Experience: RS Sophomore | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 192 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Kendall Fuller

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table Tackles Def Int Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF 2020 Syracuse ACC FR DB 11 54 10 64 3.0 1.0 2 70 35.0 1 9 0 0 2021 Syracuse ACC FR DB 10 36 16 52 5.0 0.0 0 0 0 9 0 0 *2022 Syracuse ACC SO DB 7 25 11 36 1.5 1.0 2 5 2.5 0 3 1 5 0 1 Career Syracuse 115 37 152 9.5 2.0 4 75 18.8 1 21 1 5 0 1 View Original Table

Generated 3/9/2023. Provided by CFB at Sports Reference Generated 3/9/2023.

Player Overview

Like many other players, Garrett Williams was a dual sport athlete sprinting while dominating in the secondary for his high school. A three-star recruit, Williams chose to leave his native North Carolina and play for Syracuse. He only appeared in four games before redshirting the rest of the season. His next season, he announced himself as a top corner in the ACC by leading the conference in pass breakups while being one of the Orange’s leaders in tackles. He followed that up by being named All-ACC next season, leading the conference in pass breakups for back-to-back years. He was named team captain this past season, but an ACL tear cut his season short after seven games.

Strengths

Fluid hips and good footwork to mirror receivers

Good awareness and feel for playing zone

Extra gear when the ball is in the air

Plays the ball well in the air; a lot of PBUs

Willing tackler using elite acceleration to beat blockers to the ball

Weaknesses

Despite acceleration, may not have deep speed

Poor eye discipline can lead to receivers beating him deep

Lapses in technique such as high back pedal

Would like to see more of those PBUs be INTs

Recovering from ACL injury

Let’s see his work

Working through my initial evaluation of Syracuse CB Garrett Williams. He has great eye-discipline in coverage.



Breaks with vision on the receiver➡️establishes contact to disrupt timing➡️squeezes receiver into the sideline



Elite eye-discipline protects against double moves‼️✅ pic.twitter.com/mfEtTRJ6BA — owenstraley21 (@owenstraley21) February 28, 2023

Syracuse CB Garrett Williams is a technician at the catch point.



Forces inside release on fade with soft-shoe press➡️flips and closes to near hip➡️turns to locate the football once in phase➡️attacks the football with his off-arm to secure PBU.



He dominated against Clemson‼️✅ pic.twitter.com/LSOhYkBHXP — owenstraley21 (@owenstraley21) February 28, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

If not for the ACL tear, Williams would likely be getting more attention as an early Day 2 pick. Everything points to Williams being healthy by the time the NFL season starts, but on the Commanders, there is no need to rush him into action. Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste can start while Williams returns to form. Given St-Juste’s injury history, there may be a chance for him to see some snaps during his rookie season. At best, Williams shows he’s a capable starter and can replace Fuller on the roster or make St-Juste a backup. At worst, Williams could provide a high-end depth corner, something the Commanders need. Drafting an injured cornerback that might have gone higher worked when Washington selected Kendall Fuller. Could they get lucky again?