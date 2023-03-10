All aTwitter: 10 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
This is Mitchell Rales.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 9, 2023
According to @AdamSchefter, Rales will be partnering with Josh Harris to make a bid to buy the @Commanders.
He is worth an estimated $7 billion dollars.
Rales grew up in Bethesda and went to Walt Whitman high school. pic.twitter.com/Tv3r6C7ItR
I worked on the renovation of The National Gallery of Art a couple years ago, Rales was behind that.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) March 9, 2023
I can tell you Quality will not be sacrificed in any capacity under Rales. #HTTC https://t.co/4XC0rnnOol
Spoke with some DC business people about the Rales brothers and Danaher Corp: “world renowned for creating value for distressed companies” and known for “operational excellence.” Sounds like something the Commanders could use…— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 9, 2023
I was literally at the Glenstone this weekend. A truly spectacular museum and general experience. https://t.co/ffM9ci5xXS— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 9, 2023
Mitchell Rales' connection to DC is an intriguing one.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 9, 2023
He's the president of the National Gallery of Art (DC) and a former board member of the Hirshorn Museum (DC).
Having ties to the city could potentially bode well for a return to DC for the Commanders.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/HOE7MUNecZ
Let’s hope Mitchell’s brother Steven is also involved. He’s brings another $6-7B to the table. Believe Mitch is $5-6B. With Harris would increase the total value of the partnership $18-19B. I like that Danaher is a DC based firm and potential partner with the city.— Robert Hammond (@RobertH00545091) March 9, 2023
Per Wiki & as @PeteMedhurst just mentioned -- about Mitchell Rales -- "In the 1980s, the AM side of radio station WGMS was sold off to Steven and Mitchell Rales, who converted the music station into the first frequency for WTEM, a sports-talk station, in 1992."— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 9, 2023
Hello! @team980 https://t.co/A1WxpyInwu
Here’s a good article about potential #Commanders owner Mitchell Rales https://t.co/YKzas72dQv— T M (@reshmanuel) March 9, 2023
-Jerry Richardson announced he'd be selling the Panthers mid-December— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) March 9, 2023
-He had a purchase agreement in place mid-May
-5 months
-The Snyder's announced they (might) be selling beginning of November
-5 months from then would be beginning of April
Less than a month away.#HTTC
Scoop: I am told by people involved in the sale process for the @Commanders that @NFL wants final bids in the next couple of weeks to make late March owners meeting soft deadline story developing— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 10, 2023
Cool piece by Matt here, that addresses what I’ve seen ever since I first saw Fertitta’s name along with the $5.5B bid: “Look at the Rockets…he sucks as an owner.” https://t.co/BCDdhk9omO— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) March 8, 2023
This quote was from @Sam4TR piece last week on the RFK - Mayor Bowser - NFL deal.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 9, 2023
Again, build the new stadium, a small entertainment district & some "affordable" housing while putting new daily facility at FedEx 2.0 footprint. Makes sense for #Commanders https://t.co/BLgFTgDlNP
No update on his health. The neck injury seemed pretty serious. Rivera said Jan. 6 that playing would "be a decision that he'll have to make if he gets the all clear from the doctors."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 9, 2023
If the team cut him, he'd cost $2M in dead money and create $1.2M in cap savings. https://t.co/mcgu7Brrit
Great episode @AlGaldi I got it in this morning at work! Thanks @CoachWilder353 for your input on this and football knowledge. Well done! #HTTC #ODU pic.twitter.com/VY0WDPOeaV— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) March 8, 2023
Taylor Heinicke's college coach speaks his mind: pic.twitter.com/9adsssX7P4— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 10, 2023
Washington officially announced the hirings of WRs coach Bobby Engram, offensive QC Shane Toub and defensive QC Reggie Howard.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 9, 2023
All four new coaches spent last season in college. QBs coach Tavita Pritchard (Stanford), Engram (Wisconsin), Toub (Kansas) and Howard (Campbell).
It started off as a dream and now it’s reality‼️ Honored and grateful to be a part of the Washington @Commanders family #coach #life #Commanders https://t.co/69x2QKwr6v pic.twitter.com/z55Fmqi3Ut— Reggie Howard (@reggiehoward) March 9, 2023
Bobby Engram was the original FO binky. We called him "The First Down Machine." Led qualified WR in DVOA in 2003. https://t.co/NDjOqBKapU— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 9, 2023
Y’all talk on this app about players and things that happen inside a building, and you have no idea what really goes on. It’s aggravating as hell to read ♂️— All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) March 9, 2023
Commanders get a 3rd & a 6th round comp pick -- #97 and #215 https://t.co/xwQJJIH00V— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 10, 2023
As expected, Washington received two compensatory picks in this year's draft.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 9, 2023
Commanders full list of picks:
1-16
2-47
3-97 (comp. for Brandon Scherff)
4-118
5-150
6-193
6-215 (comp. for Tim Settle)
7-233
49ers got a third-rounder for Martin Mayhew’s switch to the #Commanders. https://t.co/lbr5DiTC51— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 9, 2023
The NFL says it fined the Texans $175,000 and stripped them of a fifth-round draft choice for a salary cap reporting violation related to providing Deshaun Watson with "membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020."— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 9, 2023
$26K for training certainly would not create a salary cap advantage and is something that easily could just be taken out of current cap room. The fact that this involves a Watson payment perhaps made the NFL more aggressive #Texans— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 9, 2023
Remember that if Lavonte David does depart for another team, because he has accrued 10+ seasons and is not a QB, a 5th rounder is the maximum comp pick that can be awarded to Tampa Bay. https://t.co/uNg0Ri5seq— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 9, 2023
Washington made a big effort attempting to land Stafford in 2021. Two years later, I don't think it would make a ton of sense for the Commanders to try again. https://t.co/9nekzl58em— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) March 9, 2023
Complicating factor: If a team signs Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet, Baltimore has five days to match. That knocks that team essentially out of free agency and loses them the other available QBs -- because they are paralyzed in cap space just waiting. Not impossible. But hard. https://t.co/t6NNufNqey— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023
One thing rarely mentioned about Lamar Jackson? He turned down the 3rd biggest deal & guaranteed money before season. Supposedly got a better offer than that recently according to reports. Ravens may well match any offer, all the more reason for teams to hesitate about being in. pic.twitter.com/NcLJqp55Ps— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 9, 2023
If Lamar had an agent, here's what their combine might have looked like pic.twitter.com/BUzx6fna67— Joey (Rose Bowl champion ) Gulino (@JGulinoYahoo) March 9, 2023
Maybe. But I do know that I enjoy reading pLaYerZ doNt nEEd aGeNtZ takes from colleagues who: a) I have seen use tip calculators in restaurants and b) have agents. https://t.co/8M3pJge1Fz— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 9, 2023
You do not have to collude to know that $250M guaranteed + 2 # 1's for an oft-injured QB whom DJ schooled in October is nuts. https://t.co/S563joiBjk— Schwabcycler (@schwabcycler) March 9, 2023
#Bills are "expected to lose" Safety Jordan Poyer and LB Tremaine Edmunds in free-agency according to @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/I2KqgWavrH— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2023
Message to all the young guys about to come into the league - you'll play a long time if you're good on third down and good on special teams.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 9, 2023
Ameer Abdullah has 1,500 career rushing yards going into year nine, but he's still getting paid to play football.
Play. Special. Teams. https://t.co/FWs9xC5ZDL
Mike McGlinchey expects to have a deal "pretty quick" in free agency. https://t.co/PvMn1Gkua4— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 9, 2023
Za'Darius Smith asking to be released from the #Vikings seems like a move to earn more. Bad FA group and off this season he would likely earn more than $12.5M if he was cut— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 9, 2023
Now that Geno Smith is locked up that means the #seahawks won’t be looking at QBs at #5 overall … right? It’ll be so interesting to see what Seattle does with picks 5, 20, 37, 53. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fzmRQ0XJje— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 9, 2023
I know we joke about it, but would people really come to a parade when Dan Snyder sells?— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 9, 2023
