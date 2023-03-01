Parker Washington Can Improve the Commanders’ Receiver Depth

Parker Washington, WR

School: Penn State | Conference: Big Ten Conference

College Experience: Junior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 5’10” 210 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late 3rd-4th round

Player Comparison: Amari Rodgers / Christian Kirk

College Statistics

Player Overview

A four star recruit from Fort Bend Travis High School (TX.), Parker Washington committed to Penn State over other Big Ten competitors, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

As a freshman, Washington played in 9 games for the Nittany Lions as he made 36 receptions for 489 yards for an average of 13.6 yards per reception with 6 TDs. As a sophomore, he played 13 games and had 64 catches for 820 yards for an average of 12.8 yards per catch with 4 TDs. As a junior in 2022, he had a modest 611 yards for an average of 13.3 yards per catch, with 2 TDs.

Washington earned 3rd team All-Big Ten honors and 2nd team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 by Pro Football Focus.

Washington hopes to follow in the footsteps of other drafted Nittany Lions wide receivers such as Allen Robinson, K.J. Hamler, Chris Godwin, and Jahan Dotson.

Strengths

Great hands, willing to catch over the middle of the field.

Great body control. Can adjust to catch poorly thrown balls.

Quick feet helps him translate catches into Yards After the Catch (YAC) opportunities.

Thick frame and toughness makes him hard to bring down after the catch.

Can accelerate and turn short catches into large gains.

Breaks through arm tackles easily.

Has kick return experience.

Weaknesses

Unable to separate consistently.

Subpar height for the position.

Below average run blocker.

Average catch radius.

Struggles against press coverage. May limit him to slot-only wide receiver.

Limited route tree.

Let’s See His Work

Parker Washington’s number is #3

How Will He Fit On The Team

The Commanders already have an electric trio of receivers in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel heading into the 2023 season. While wide receiver seems to be a set position, Samuel will be a free agent after this season. The depth behind the third wide receiver is questionable at best. Commanders fans are aware over the past two seasons how a loss of a wide receiver could affect the passing attack. In addition, Washington could use more spark from the return game on special teams if Antonio Gibson will have a different role on offense.

Parker Washington may not be able to develop into a feature wideout but he can compete with Dyami Brown, Cam Sims, and Dax Milne to be a depth receiver as a rookie. His playing time is dependent on if he can show more ability to get open on his own and improve as a run blocker. Positive development could lead to Washington topping out as a WR3 on the depth chart. The Commanders can use another option as a kick returner and a depth player in the present.