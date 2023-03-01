The Commanders Should Consider Jose Ramirez as a Developmental Edge Rusher

Jose Ramirez, EDGE

School: Eastern Michigan | Conference: MAC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 249 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-7th Round

Player Comparison: Jerry Hughes

College Statistics

Player Overview

There wasn’t much that Jose Ramirez couldn’t do on a football field in high school. He played wide receiver, cornerback, safety, and linebacker well enough to be a three-star prospect. He decided on going to Arizona, but did not see the field for the program. He would play for Riverside Community College for one season before transferring to Eastern Michigan. In his three seasons playing for the Eagles he improved. This last year, he put up monster numbers totaling almost 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, the second most in college football.

Strengths

Great get off he uses to beat tackles around the edge

Excellent dip move to get under tackles and flatten to QB

Demonstrates ability to convert speed to power

High-effort player who hustles to the ball

Weaknesses

Lacks ideal size for the position

Has trouble disengaging if tackles get their hands on him

Questions of how he’ll hold the edge against the run

A little stiff when changing directions

Let’s see his work

Eastern Michigan - Jose Ramirez A very productive player who does a nice job using his hands, has a tireless motor and attacks with a purpose. Look for him to make a name for himself! pic.twitter.com/qOhhPqsoID — Robert Cardona (@CARDONAFAM29) April 3, 2022

#137 ED Jose Ramirez (Eastern Michigan)

So much fun to watch. Ramirez is one of the best pass rushers in this class with a variety of ways he can win. He can win with speed, power, length, hands, counters. You name it. pic.twitter.com/D5rO3LxOQs — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) February 18, 2023

4 Sack game for Eastern Michigan Jose Ramirez! pic.twitter.com/CiXyKl5rDk — Robert Cardona (@CARDONAFAM29) October 9, 2022

Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez fits the profile of a good wide 9 edge rusher. Impressive speed and that bend! pic.twitter.com/TwHazyKPvt — Ian (@NFLFilmStudy) February 3, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

It’s clear Washington has it’s starters at defensive end next season in Montez Sweat and Chase Young, so a player like Ramirez would be selected as depth that offers speed off the edge as he develops more pass rush moves and refines his technique. However, things get murkier after next season. Sweat will be a free agent and Chase Young will be one if the team does not pick up his fifth-year option. It’ll be incredibly expensive to keep both players long-term. It’d be wise for the Commanders to start searching to edge rushers who could develop into starters in case Sweat and Young are not retained. Despite being smaller than most of the defensive ends on he roster, Ramirez has traits that, if honed, could see him earn significant snaps in the future.