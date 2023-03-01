 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Commanders Should Consider Jose Ramirez as a Developmental Edge Rusher

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
Jose Ramirez, EDGE

School: Eastern Michigan | Conference: MAC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 249 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-7th Round

Player Comparison: Jerry Hughes

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2020 Eastern Michigan MAC SO DL 6 10 17 27 2.5 2.0 0 0 0 1 0 1
*2021 Eastern Michigan MAC SO DL 13 30 32 62 11.0 6.5 0 0 0 4 0 2
*2022 Eastern Michigan MAC SR DL 12 40 26 66 19.5 12.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 2
Career Eastern Michigan 80 75 155 33.0 20.5 0 0 0 7 1 0 0 5
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 2/27/2023.

Player Overview

There wasn’t much that Jose Ramirez couldn’t do on a football field in high school. He played wide receiver, cornerback, safety, and linebacker well enough to be a three-star prospect. He decided on going to Arizona, but did not see the field for the program. He would play for Riverside Community College for one season before transferring to Eastern Michigan. In his three seasons playing for the Eagles he improved. This last year, he put up monster numbers totaling almost 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, the second most in college football.

Strengths

  • Great get off he uses to beat tackles around the edge
  • Excellent dip move to get under tackles and flatten to QB
  • Demonstrates ability to convert speed to power
  • High-effort player who hustles to the ball

Weaknesses

  • Lacks ideal size for the position
  • Has trouble disengaging if tackles get their hands on him
  • Questions of how he’ll hold the edge against the run
  • A little stiff when changing directions

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

It’s clear Washington has it’s starters at defensive end next season in Montez Sweat and Chase Young, so a player like Ramirez would be selected as depth that offers speed off the edge as he develops more pass rush moves and refines his technique. However, things get murkier after next season. Sweat will be a free agent and Chase Young will be one if the team does not pick up his fifth-year option. It’ll be incredibly expensive to keep both players long-term. It’d be wise for the Commanders to start searching to edge rushers who could develop into starters in case Sweat and Young are not retained. Despite being smaller than most of the defensive ends on he roster, Ramirez has traits that, if honed, could see him earn significant snaps in the future.

