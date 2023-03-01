All aTwitter: 1 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have signed LB Milo Eifler and CB Rachad Wildgoose to one-year contract extensions for the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/rpkzfcVNyA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 28, 2023
Sources tell @FOS that these are the options (in no particular order) for the future ownership of the Commanders:— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 28, 2023
Josh Harris
Jeff Bezos
Dan Snyder
Note: This is a very fluid situation. If it's the final bullet, you all know the ramifications. https://t.co/NxLeyhBqFO
UPDATED: statement from Commanders & Dan Snyder’s lawyer responds to ESPN report on owner Snyder allegedly taking out a $55M credit line without knowledge & approval from minority partners. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gttV9SZys6— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 28, 2023
This stuff is all part of the (messy) process, to be sure, but there's an increasing sense this deal isn't going to be done in time for the league meeting in less than a month.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 28, 2023
Owners meet again in late May, which might be the last window before season opens.
Trying again with right link: With @DVNJr on his ESPN report about Dan Snyder’s financial issues. We discuss the report, what it means and the impact. We discuss the sale. Great insight from Don. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/1FrkjdMb1W— John Keim (@john_keim) March 1, 2023
DVN mentioned that the IRS is investigating as well as the FBI and others. This would make a lot of sense… https://t.co/1qmMdiyinF— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 28, 2023
Ron Rivera was asked about the ESPN story on Dan Snyder this morning and said, “About?” a couple times. He said he hasn’t seen it because he’s been in meetings all morning.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 28, 2023
“It’s really nice to be here ‘cause we’re looking for football players.”
I asked Ron Rivera if Commanders ownership questions will impact the teams approach to free agency.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2023
“It doesn’t.” pic.twitter.com/cAlcLaHijO
And if you don’t think this stuff impacts football ops you’re either naive or dumb. Cash problems. Fluidity issues. Long term deal for Payne? Nope. Just tag him. Go after another vet QB? Nah. Let’s see what Howell has. It all flows together.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2023
Was listening to JP’s interview of Van Natta, and he said Dan is over a billion dollars in debt. Jesus Christ. No wonder he realized he had to sell, and is demanding a ton.— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) February 28, 2023
I thought David Tepper was a bad owner.— Dean Jones (@DeanJones_) February 28, 2023
But after covering the #Commanders for almost a month now, too, he's got absolutely nothing on Dan Snyder.
Ron Rivera on Sam Howell: “He’s not our starter. He’s coming in as QB1 and he’ll get a chance to be the starter.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 28, 2023
He added they’re looking to add a veteran and indicated Taylor Heinicke could be in the mix.
Must be new here. They’ve been on Snyder’s ass for 20 years. https://t.co/kyMW2vNTYY— Marshall (@EstCommand) February 28, 2023
Staff changes: Commanders hire Tavita Pritchard as QB coach; move Ken Zampese to role of Sr Off advisor/game management. Brent Vieselmeyer now the DB coach; Richard Rodgers now Sr Def asst/safeties; Cristian Garcia now asst DB/nickels coach. 1st NFL season for Pritchard; ex-QB— John Keim (@john_keim) February 28, 2023
Note: Pritchard last month was demoted to QB coach, with a new coach taking over at Stanford for David Shaw. The new head coach, Troy Taylor, will handle OC duties. https://t.co/41NYULOnk9— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 28, 2023
On Bobby McCain's *pre-June 1* release. Players released before the new league year starts cannot be designated post-June 1. The release generates $2.32 million in cap savings and a $2.8 million dead cap charge.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 1, 2023
The number floated elsewhere yesterday suggested post-June 1. https://t.co/dCrRlQxfL5
Carson Wentz on Instagram.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 28, 2023
I noticed a certain someone chiming in with support.
Despite what many people think, football is a brotherhood. That's why it's such a beautiful game. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qxfjp9twL5
Kenny Golladay still has $4.5M in guaranteed money owed to him after his release.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 28, 2023
Regardless of where he ends up next season and for how much, he has at least $4.5M headed his way this season. Heckuva deal signed in 2021 by him. https://t.co/Z7doKbKyvK
"On the New York [Giants] side of this, they are set on a certain number they think Daniel Jones is worth, and that's nowhere near what Jones' camp believes."— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 1, 2023
—@diannaESPN on the Giants being likely to franchise tag Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/RTMRUkuRqi
#Titans GM Ran Carthon says that we have to accept the fact that QB Ryan Tannehill is under contract, and right now, he's a Titan and will be a Titan. pic.twitter.com/PkF2SrIDnb— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 28, 2023
#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on the possibility of the push play being banned: “I think some defensive coaches are bringing that up. … I thought it was good for the game. Obviously I’m biased. We had a lot of success with it.” pic.twitter.com/o9IGTiyUeP— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 28, 2023
It's the NFL. If you don't like it - stop it. I hate the idea of banning a play because it's successful. Suck it up NFL DCs. Bullying your way into the endzone or for a big 4th down conversion is what the NFL is all about. Man the eff up.— BGObsession (@BGObsession) February 28, 2023
If the Texans do trade him, it would be the 4th time that he would be traded:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 28, 2023
•Saints (used 1st & 3rd to draft; traded 4th)→Patriots (1st & 3rd)
•Patriots (4th)→Rams (1st & 6th)
•Rams(4th)→Texans (2nd)
•Texans→?
Is there any other player that's been traded 4 times? https://t.co/lhYGbA5JVO
The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar with a language all its own. Fortunately, @FrontOfficeNFL has a glossary explaining all of the terms you need to know on franchise tags, contract language, the salary cap and much more.https://t.co/UD87tjSiy1 pic.twitter.com/ABOCoCUBvF— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 1, 2023
In today’s paper, the story of how Zebra Tech’s player tracking helped usher in the NFL’s Big Data era — and now is crashing the combine. https://t.co/RUcrxGTjQs pic.twitter.com/MurG1riP7p— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 28, 2023
Spent the day evaluating Will Levis and I don't understand how he's being talked about in the 1st round.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) February 28, 2023
Great arm, good anticipation in quick game concepts, but that's about it. Not many high-level processing plays and has plays where he just forgets where the pocket should be.
Us to Mike McDaniel: “Can’t hide money.” McDaniel to us: “Not trying to.” pic.twitter.com/NJGJA45Zlf— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 1, 2023
Mental health check-in from our last day in Thailand & we are doing GREAT! So grateful for these two weeks working on mental, physical & spiritual health. Meditation, Muy Thai, breath work, anti-inflammatory foods & digital detox— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 27, 2023
Can’t wait to share what we learned. Love y’all pic.twitter.com/1QYtO8dZ9v
