Emmanuel Forbes could be a ballhawk at corner for the Commanders

Emmanual Forbes, CB

School: Mississippi State | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’ / 180 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd - 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Troy Hill

College Statistics

Player Overview

A four-star cornerback prospect from Mississippi, Forbes decided to stay in state and play for the Bulldogs. A starter as a true freshman, Forbes rewarded Mississippi State with consistent, impactful play throughout his career. Relying on his skills playing receiver in high school, Forbes had 14 total interceptions in his three-year career, returning six of those for touchdowns, an all-time FBS record. Forbes wasn’t a finesse corner, accumulating at least 40 tackles in each season.

Strengths

A long corner that uses his length to close the space between him and the receiver

Experience in man and zone, but excels at reading the QB and receiver in zone coverage

Ballhawk with penchant for turning picks into touchdowns

Despite size, a willing tackler who can be an asset in run support

Weaknesses

Very slim frame that could make matchups with big WRs tough

Has trouble sinking his hips and changing direction quickly

Can be too aggressive, especially in press man

Long speed is a question

Let’s see his work

True freshman CB Emmanuel Forbes (@emmanuelforbes7) now leads the FBS with three interception touchdowns on the year.#HailState pic.twitter.com/jhsExvXejP — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 31, 2020

I don’t want to make too big a deal and maybe I’m wrong, but I just don’t even know how you’re supposed to defend this. Look at the way Devonta Smith’s body moved, sold this. Not supposed to work like that. I feel like giving Emmanuel Forbes a hug or something. It’s alright, son. pic.twitter.com/68hZrMNuQ1 — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) December 18, 2020

How he fits on the Commanders

This is a deep cornerback draft class with a lot of talented prospects. The tape shows that Forbes is talented, but he might be a better fit for teams like Washington that play a lot of zone coverage. These things, along with his size, might sit Forbes behind other cornerback prospects in this draft. That could work in the Commanders favor if they draft offensive line or another position in the first round and Forbes is available at their second-round pick. He could come in an compete with current starters Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste, or serve as depth that gets worked into the defense throughout the season. Fuller will be a free agent after next season and St-Juste has struggled with injuries, so a player like Forbes might have an opportunity for a big role on the team sooner rather than later.