All aTwitter: 9 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
SCOOP: @NFL sources say sale of @Commanders will take place weeks after @SuperBowl and owners meeting in March. Despite denials, most people in NFL circles think @JeffBezos will bid after initial bids are in;given his wealth he’s most capable to make numbers work for a purchase— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 8, 2023
I think most @Commanders fans feel like Bezos will somehow end up the owner of the franchise. He has been making a footprint in DC over the past few years with the purchase of WAPO and buying land for Amazon in Northern VA. P— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) February 9, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: For weeks, there hasn't been much news related to the potential sale of the Washington Commanders. Sources told @FOS a major factor for that is owner Dan Snyder still seeks to garner $7 billion for the franchise. https://t.co/V6o1RXHqhT— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 9, 2023
ICYMI: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today said there's no timeline for the Mary Jo White investigation.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 8, 2023
As for the sale, "If (the Snyders) reach a conclusion and have someone join the ownership group or buy the team entirely, that's something the ownership will look at."
Also: as @NickiJhabvala and @michaelpRTD reported, the team remains undecided about Chase Young’s fifth-year option. Would cost $17.452 million; have until early May to decide. His Health will be part of the discussion.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 8, 2023
News: #Commanders say that Sam Howell is “more than likely” QB1 heading into the 2023 season, according to coach Ron Rivera. pic.twitter.com/qC9dXC8MZp— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2023
I, too, spoke with Ron Rivera today.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 9, 2023
What led to stating Sam Howell opening camp as QB1, and how much will Commanders spend for competition?
"I'm not anointing anybody. ...he's going to be challenged."
Also: Eric Bieniemy/OC, Daron Payne, owners, more https://t.co/9MIrjtKgCo
If Sam Howell were to start week 1 next season. It would be the first time that the sitting coaching staff is starting a QB that they drafted in week 1 since Mike Shanahan started RG3 in 2013.— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) February 8, 2023
Ron Rivera was named the Salute to Service Award winner by @USAA. He'll be recognized at the NFL Honors show Thursday night in Phoenix.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 8, 2023
I just found out that my wife has always thought Eric Bieniemy's name was "Eric the Enemy" all this time.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 9, 2023
Like he's an offensive coordinating celebrity performer walking around with some "Chance the Rapper" or "Tyler the Creator" type name.
Report: Derek Carr Trade Still Viewed As Unlikely https://t.co/tTDR703sQV #Raiders pic.twitter.com/tplaef8H9X— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 9, 2023
Roger Goodell on the state of today’s officiating: “I don’t think it’s ever been better.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2023
According to NFL VP Tim Ellis, 60% of the LGBQT community are NFL fans. @glaad pic.twitter.com/Sjo65vJco5— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) February 9, 2023
"I hope LGBQT youth see posts from this event tonight and know that they have a place in football " -- Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of @glaad . pic.twitter.com/nLu1mvykt6— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) February 9, 2023
Since tomorrow is Rihanna’s presser for her Super Bowl halftime show let’s remember when Prince did his and instead of answering questions he busted out a 12 minute show for the media pic.twitter.com/wDEc4jBtRx— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 9, 2023
Streets of Bangkok#soilife pic.twitter.com/cB9kHHvz7B— John Mango (@johnmangobk) February 7, 2023
