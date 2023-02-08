Ron Rivera has been named the recipient of the NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

The Washington Commanders announced that Head Coach Ron Rivera is this year’s recipient of the NFL’s Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The award is given out annually and acknowledges the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

“During his time as an NFL head coach, Ron Rivera has set the standard for military appreciation, helping educate an entire generation of NFL community members on the importance of supporting our military, veterans, and their families,” said Vice Admiral (Ret.) JOHN BIRD, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs. “Having grown up in a military family, Coach Rivera understands sacrifice and what it means to serve, and we thank him for carrying his service of our military forward, as we honor him as the recipient of this year’s Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.”

Ron Rivera spoke about the honor of being named this year’s recipient of the NFL’s Salute to Service Award presented by USAA:

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as the Salute to Service Award recipient. I humbly accept this award on behalf of my father, Eugenio Rivera, who served as a Warrant Officer in the United States Military for 32 years. Having grown up in a military household, I experienced the sacrifices that military members and their families must make firsthand, and I have always wanted to use my platform to raise awareness and assist the great men and women of our armed forces and their families,” said Ron Rivera. “I am thankful that the NFL has put an emphasis on bringing awareness to the ways we can support the men and women who fight for our freedom. I want to thank the Washington Commanders for dedicating significant resources in support of the military and in giving myself and our team numerous opportunities to do our part to show our troops that we support and care about them.”

USAA will contribute $25,000 in the award recipient’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to the award recipient’s military charity of choice. The award recipient will receive a specially designed military challenge coin, recognizing their commitment to the military. In what has become a long-standing tradition, challenge coins are presented to members of the military community to demonstrate membership, recognize excellence, or boost morale.

Ron Rivera will be recognized at NFL Honors which will take place during Super Bowl week(February 9th) in Arizona. You can watch the presentation on NBC, NFL Network, and Peacock.

.@RiverBoatRonHC was surprised by his family and friends with the news that he is this year’s Salute to Service Award recipient pic.twitter.com/uCus4zA7WN — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 8, 2023