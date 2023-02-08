Sean Tucker could provide important offensive redundancy in 2023

Sean Tucker, RB

School: Syracuse | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 205 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-4

Player Comp: Knowshon Moreno

College Statistics

Rushing & Receiving Table Rushing Receiving Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD 2020 Syracuse ACC FR RB 9 137 626 4.6 4 8 113 14.1 0 145 739 5.1 4 2021 Syracuse ACC FR RB 12 246 1496 6.1 12 20 255 12.8 2 266 1751 6.6 14 *2022 Syracuse ACC SO RB 12 206 1060 5.1 11 36 254 7.1 2 242 1314 5.4 13 Career Syracuse 589 3182 5.4 27 64 622 9.7 4 653 3804 5.8 31 View Original Table

Player Overview

Sean Tucker has his roots in Baltimore, having played at Calvert Hall in high school, where he graduated as the 59th running back prospect in the country. This despite the fact that he was a track star, winning the 55 meter indoor title two years in a row, and taking the 100 and 200 meter titles as a junior.

At Syracuse, Tucker put up the third most rushing yards by a freshman in Orange history. During his sophomore season, he rushed for 1,496 yards, setting the single season rushing record at Syracuse and earning All American recognition.

In 2022, as a junior, Tucker put up over 1,300 all purpose yards and was named a second team All-ACC running back. In the pros, Tucker projects as multi-threat weapon, capable of delivering a home run every time he touches the ball.

Strengths

One of the most pro-ready RBs in the class.

Has had great ball security (3 fumbles in 600+ touches).

Able to line up as a receiver and be effective in the pass game.

Former 55m, 100m, and 200m sprint champion.

Has very good vision as a runner.

Weaknesses

Has some tread worn off his tires.

Would need to improve in pass protection.

Needs to continue to work on dropped passes.

Let’s See His Work

Sean Tucker has the chance to be anywhere from RB3/RB6 in a loaded RB class.



I would like to see the player utilized in an Austin Ekeler-like role, and an expected 4 to 5 targets per game.



Tucker is much better running between the tackles thank Ekeler. pic.twitter.com/faYAsIxJH0 — FFSnoog (@FFSnoog) February 6, 2023

Sean Tucker has a strict, linear-driven movement signature, and is extremely abrupt during early acceleration.



Strong in both early accel & top-end speed. Makes sense since he has run 6.90 in the 60m.



Tough to bring him down after his third step, let alone get an angle on him. pic.twitter.com/TW4KOtxXmA — AngeloFF (@angelo_fantasy) January 27, 2023

How He Would Fit

Given that Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson are still on their rookie contracts, some fans have wondered whether it really it’s really necessary to consider a running back in the draft in 2023. With Gibson on the last year of his rookie deal, and JD McKissic having experienced injuries over the past two years, I’d argue it absolutely makes sense to start grooming a more versatile back at this point. Cutting McKissic this offseason saves $1.2M, and the team should avoid a significant second contract with Gibson in 2024.

Under those circumstances, it’s prudent to consider selecting a running back like Tucker, who could use some time refining his pass protection skills and continue advancing his receiving ability over the course of 2023 in order to be plugged right into Gibson’s role in 2024. A back like Tucker, with some refinement, also offers overlap with the skillset of a player like Curtis Samuel, as well, and could take on some of those roles in the offense if Samuel were not re-signed after 2023.