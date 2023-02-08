All aTwitter: 8 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

So @LukeEasterling is a big Sam Howell guy. pic.twitter.com/qcRmPMlYzp — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 8, 2023

Grateful for the journey and opportunity, time to run it back. ️ pic.twitter.com/QhPP8VxHOD — Daron Payne (@94yne) February 7, 2023

Can confirm. House budget has $500k to study a potential stadium, Senate budget does not. They'll fight over it in the coming days.



With ownership change imminent, Virginia keeping a foot in the game might not be the worst thing in what's likely to become a competitive race... https://t.co/6fOrQB7bqf — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 7, 2023

For the Dan Snyder house listing, they blurred out all the old redskins photo and logos and deleted a few photos that showed pictures of the team. https://t.co/Swxf9QXEtr pic.twitter.com/H8Za6dnGfs — Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) February 7, 2023

Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow that he's going on an "darkness retreat" in a couple weeks. It's 4 days, complete darkness, just himself, in a little house.



"I've had a number of friends who've done it and they had profound experiences."



He expects a decision after that. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2023

Be curious. Not judgmental.



We are all on our own path, and doing things like this helps me find a greater sense of peace and love for life. Love and respect to you ❤️ # https://t.co/bsWU7Dphh5 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 8, 2023

Dalvin Cook in 2022:



✅17 games played

‍♂️1,173 rushing yards

8 rushing TDs



The #Vikings are nearly $24M over the cap, should they part ways with the veteran RB this offseason? pic.twitter.com/SGILrPYwTL — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 7, 2023

The precise amount that Jerry Jeudy's fifth year option should be is $12,987,000--the lowest amount for a WR.



That's because (unfortunately) in his first three seasons, Jeudy failed to earn a Pro Bowl bid, and also failed to play enough snaps. https://t.co/ZLPqDFSblH — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 7, 2023

Chase Young’s fifth year: $17.452 million https://t.co/xTorVT3wxl — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 7, 2023

Charles London interviewed for the Washington Commanders OC job, but will join Chris Harris on the Titans coaching staff. https://t.co/waiRxE61KR — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) February 7, 2023

A whole bunch of #Commanders situations involved here.



Scratch London off OC list. He wasn't getting job anyway IMO.



Bieniemy obviously not going to Nashville increases chances for Ron to get everyone off his back.



Popular Harris allowed officially to leave. https://t.co/HwIyarKQeX — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 7, 2023

After going with a co-DC setup in 2022, the #Saints are expected to bring in the former Broncos and Browns coordinator as Dennis Allen's top lieutenant https://t.co/DaxGS5NfJN — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 8, 2023

The winner of the last 8 Super Bowl coin tosses has gone on to lose the game pic.twitter.com/g9BDZzS9kQ — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 7, 2023

What will the NFL Script Writers do with this? pic.twitter.com/JcZ8NpeA9W — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 7, 2023

Can’t wait to see what Carr’s cap charge converts to in Loomisbucks https://t.co/r1t7Jj2Pur — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 8, 2023

In terms of cap room that can be created by cutting players the Saints are in the 4th worst position in the NFL. If they cut every player with a positive net cap savings they would create just $23M — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 8, 2023

The teams worse than them are the Rams ($19M), 49ers ($17M) and Eagles ($13M). Colts would be the top team with around $88M. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 8, 2023

The Eagles can gain around $26 million in extensions/restructures, right? — Haran Knight (@htk74) February 8, 2023

Yes. They overall have the least flexibility in the NFL for next year. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 8, 2023

In terms of restructures the Saints can open up over $93M in cap space if they max everyone out making at least $2M. That doesnt mean $93M in cap room since they are starting $60M over, but it gets them to a ballpark of $33M - $35M in space. Carr costs $33M. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 8, 2023

Here is a look at your 2022 regular season cumulative expected points added based on each individual offensive play.



The @Chiefs are in a league of their own.



And so are the @HoustonTexans and @Colts, but not for the same reason. #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/6sOIKKuLJF — Brad Congelio ‍ (@BradCongelio) February 7, 2023

A simple chart this morning: defensive yards allowed per pass attempt and rush attempt.



As the chart highlights, #SeanPayton is taking over a Broncos team that had one of the stingiest Ds in the #NFL.



The #Lions and #Bears? Ouch. @AllbrightNFL @JeffRisdon pic.twitter.com/ta5up9qsHR — Brad Congelio ‍ (@BradCongelio) February 7, 2023

There were 10,000 fans at the first in-person media night in three years. There were 70,000 fans last weekend at the Super Bowl Experience. The teams arrived in town a week early. More than 6,000 media members are credentialed. "The Super Bowl is back."... https://t.co/RGfOll2yoW — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 7, 2023

Travis and Jason Kelce's mom, Donna, on the petition calling for her to do the Super Bowl coin flip:



“There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat and tears on that field and for a mom thats never played football, I don’t think that’s the right place for me” pic.twitter.com/bv49k6vMrE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 7, 2023

"I'm not convinced that he does it... I hate to say it's beneath him."



-@AlbertBreer discusses whether he thinks Tom Brady does TV



For Albert's full appearance: https://t.co/HfM2Tzszmd pic.twitter.com/GV4WmC2OZa — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 8, 2023

Greg Olsen has been a hit as a broadcaster for his enthusiasm and candor. Tuesday, he handled questions about Tom Brady and his broadcasting future the exact same way...https://t.co/RwkP1pTnEp — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 8, 2023

Can’t even name the sport correctly.. but yea sure I’ll stomp you in “bean bag toss.” https://t.co/NZC1jsdkxT pic.twitter.com/XaUQt9mce5 — Tress Way (@Tress_Way) February 7, 2023

One of the most iconic photo spots in #Bangkok



How to get to this spot?

From Thoet Thai rd. go thru Wat Glang market to the Bangkok Yai canal . Hope I got all names correctly. #Thailand #BKK #Travel pic.twitter.com/phwmls9SHn — Dima Trionix (@dima_trionix) February 7, 2023

