All aTwitter: 8 February 2023

So @LukeEasterling is a big Sam Howell guy. pic.twitter.com/qcRmPMlYzp— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 8, 2023
Grateful for the journey and opportunity, time to run it back. ️ pic.twitter.com/QhPP8VxHOD— Daron Payne (@94yne) February 7, 2023
Can confirm. House budget has $500k to study a potential stadium, Senate budget does not. They'll fight over it in the coming days.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 7, 2023
With ownership change imminent, Virginia keeping a foot in the game might not be the worst thing in what's likely to become a competitive race... https://t.co/6fOrQB7bqf
February 7, 2023
For the Dan Snyder house listing, they blurred out all the old redskins photo and logos and deleted a few photos that showed pictures of the team. https://t.co/Swxf9QXEtr pic.twitter.com/H8Za6dnGfs— Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) February 7, 2023
Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow that he's going on an "darkness retreat" in a couple weeks. It's 4 days, complete darkness, just himself, in a little house.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2023
"I've had a number of friends who've done it and they had profound experiences."
He expects a decision after that.
Be curious. Not judgmental.— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 8, 2023
We are all on our own path, and doing things like this helps me find a greater sense of peace and love for life. Love and respect to you ❤️ # https://t.co/bsWU7Dphh5
Dalvin Cook in 2022:— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 7, 2023
✅17 games played
♂️1,173 rushing yards
8 rushing TDs
The #Vikings are nearly $24M over the cap, should they part ways with the veteran RB this offseason? pic.twitter.com/SGILrPYwTL
The precise amount that Jerry Jeudy's fifth year option should be is $12,987,000--the lowest amount for a WR.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) February 7, 2023
That's because (unfortunately) in his first three seasons, Jeudy failed to earn a Pro Bowl bid, and also failed to play enough snaps. https://t.co/ZLPqDFSblH
Chase Young’s fifth year: $17.452 million https://t.co/xTorVT3wxl— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 7, 2023
Vikings Hired Brian Flores As Defensive Coordinator https://t.co/KSd2HHjtN6 #Vikings pic.twitter.com/1HB9uc3elx— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 7, 2023
Charles London interviewed for the Washington Commanders OC job, but will join Chris Harris on the Titans coaching staff. https://t.co/waiRxE61KR— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) February 7, 2023
A whole bunch of #Commanders situations involved here.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 7, 2023
Scratch London off OC list. He wasn't getting job anyway IMO.
Bieniemy obviously not going to Nashville increases chances for Ron to get everyone off his back.
Popular Harris allowed officially to leave. https://t.co/HwIyarKQeX
After going with a co-DC setup in 2022, the #Saints are expected to bring in the former Broncos and Browns coordinator as Dennis Allen's top lieutenant https://t.co/DaxGS5NfJN— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 8, 2023
The winner of the last 8 Super Bowl coin tosses has gone on to lose the game pic.twitter.com/g9BDZzS9kQ— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 7, 2023
What will the NFL Script Writers do with this? pic.twitter.com/JcZ8NpeA9W— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 7, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: Derek Carr gets permission to visit the #Saints tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HGZXF9FHaS— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2023
Can’t wait to see what Carr’s cap charge converts to in Loomisbucks https://t.co/r1t7Jj2Pur— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 8, 2023
In terms of cap room that can be created by cutting players the Saints are in the 4th worst position in the NFL. If they cut every player with a positive net cap savings they would create just $23M— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 8, 2023
The teams worse than them are the Rams ($19M), 49ers ($17M) and Eagles ($13M). Colts would be the top team with around $88M.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 8, 2023
The Eagles can gain around $26 million in extensions/restructures, right?— Haran Knight (@htk74) February 8, 2023
Yes. They overall have the least flexibility in the NFL for next year.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 8, 2023
In terms of restructures the Saints can open up over $93M in cap space if they max everyone out making at least $2M. That doesnt mean $93M in cap room since they are starting $60M over, but it gets them to a ballpark of $33M - $35M in space. Carr costs $33M.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 8, 2023
Here is a look at your 2022 regular season cumulative expected points added based on each individual offensive play.— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) February 7, 2023
The @Chiefs are in a league of their own.
And so are the @HoustonTexans and @Colts, but not for the same reason. #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/6sOIKKuLJF
A simple chart this morning: defensive yards allowed per pass attempt and rush attempt.— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) February 7, 2023
As the chart highlights, #SeanPayton is taking over a Broncos team that had one of the stingiest Ds in the #NFL.
The #Lions and #Bears? Ouch. @AllbrightNFL @JeffRisdon pic.twitter.com/ta5up9qsHR
There were 10,000 fans at the first in-person media night in three years. There were 70,000 fans last weekend at the Super Bowl Experience. The teams arrived in town a week early. More than 6,000 media members are credentialed. "The Super Bowl is back."... https://t.co/RGfOll2yoW— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 7, 2023
Travis and Jason Kelce's mom, Donna, on the petition calling for her to do the Super Bowl coin flip:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 7, 2023
“There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat and tears on that field and for a mom thats never played football, I don’t think that’s the right place for me” pic.twitter.com/bv49k6vMrE
"I'm not convinced that he does it... I hate to say it's beneath him."— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 8, 2023
-@AlbertBreer discusses whether he thinks Tom Brady does TV
For Albert's full appearance: https://t.co/HfM2Tzszmd pic.twitter.com/GV4WmC2OZa
Greg Olsen has been a hit as a broadcaster for his enthusiasm and candor. Tuesday, he handled questions about Tom Brady and his broadcasting future the exact same way...https://t.co/RwkP1pTnEp— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) February 8, 2023
Can’t even name the sport correctly.. but yea sure I’ll stomp you in “bean bag toss.” https://t.co/NZC1jsdkxT pic.twitter.com/XaUQt9mce5— Tress Way (@Tress_Way) February 7, 2023
One of the most iconic photo spots in #Bangkok— Dima Trionix (@dima_trionix) February 7, 2023
How to get to this spot?
From Thoet Thai rd. go thru Wat Glang market to the Bangkok Yai canal . Hope I got all names correctly. #Thailand #BKK #Travel pic.twitter.com/phwmls9SHn
