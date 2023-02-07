 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luke Musgrave could be a receiving threat for the Commanders

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

Oregon State Spring Scrimmage Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Luke Musgrave, TE

School: Oregon State | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Junior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 254 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late 1st - 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Dallas Goedert

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
2019 Oregon State Pac-12 FR TE 2 2 18 9.0 0 0 0 0 2 18 9.0 0
2020 Oregon State Pac-12 SO TE 6 12 142 11.8 0 0 0 0 12 142 11.8 0
*2021 Oregon State Pac-12 SO TE 10 22 304 13.8 1 1 -1 -1.0 0 23 303 13.2 1
*2022 Oregon State Pac-12 JR TE 2 11 169 15.4 1 0 0 0 11 169 15.4 1
Career Oregon State 47 633 13.5 2 1 -1 -1.0 0 48 632 13.2 2
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 2/7/2023.

Player Overview

Watching Luke Musgrave play, the athleticism is evident. He not only played multiple sports in high school but played multiple positions - wide receiver, defensive end, and tight end - on the football field. Musgrave also has bloodlines as a former quarterback and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is his uncle. Musgrave started his career slowly, not making much of an impact until the 2021 season when he put up 304 yards and a touchdown on 22 catches. There were high expectations for Musgrave as he was named to Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List before the season started. He began the 2022 season on a tear with 11 receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown in the first two games. A knee injury ended his season early, but he has recovered and had a great week at the Senior Bowl.

Strengths

  • Excellent size, speed, and athleticism for the position
  • One of the best route-runners at the position, constantly getting open
  • Tracks the ball downfield and snags catches with reliable hands

Weaknesses

  • While a willing blocker that can be effective, could improve in this area
  • Not particularly elusive as a runner and often goes down on first contact
  • Small sample size in last season
  • Undisclosed knee injury

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders had a very disappointing year at the tight end position. Logan Thomas never looked like himself as he worked his way back from an ACL injury. No other tight ends on the roster stepped up to fill the void. Given that John Bates, Cole Turner, and Armani Rogers are all young, and have time to improve, but made little impact this past season. A player like Musgraves could come in and immediately be the best receiving option at the position. Though he could do damage flexed out, he can play inline and help in the run game. The Commanders would have to use an early pick to draft him, but he would be a reliable target for Sam Howell as he develops.

