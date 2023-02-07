Luke Musgrave could be a receiving threat for the Commanders

Luke Musgrave, TE

School: Oregon State | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Junior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 254 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late 1st - 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Dallas Goedert

College Statistics

Player Overview

Watching Luke Musgrave play, the athleticism is evident. He not only played multiple sports in high school but played multiple positions - wide receiver, defensive end, and tight end - on the football field. Musgrave also has bloodlines as a former quarterback and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is his uncle. Musgrave started his career slowly, not making much of an impact until the 2021 season when he put up 304 yards and a touchdown on 22 catches. There were high expectations for Musgrave as he was named to Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List before the season started. He began the 2022 season on a tear with 11 receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown in the first two games. A knee injury ended his season early, but he has recovered and had a great week at the Senior Bowl.

Strengths

Excellent size, speed, and athleticism for the position

One of the best route-runners at the position, constantly getting open

Tracks the ball downfield and snags catches with reliable hands

Weaknesses

While a willing blocker that can be effective, could improve in this area

Not particularly elusive as a runner and often goes down on first contact

Small sample size in last season

Undisclosed knee injury

Let’s see his work

At 6’5 255 Luke Musgrave is an athletic move TE with good hands ball tracking and can stress a defense vertically



Clocked 20.05 MPH down in Mobile which is the highest by any TE since the Senior Bowl started tracking in 2018



Getting legit top 50 buzz

pic.twitter.com/Tx1NMRY3lY — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) February 2, 2023

Luke Musgrave @BeaverFootball washes the DE to create a crease for the RB pic.twitter.com/ly2JFJjNDV — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 4, 2023

Auburn’s Derick Hall sets the edge and then discards Luke Musgrave for the run stuff. Not sure that there’s been a more physical edge setter at the #SeniorBowl than Hall. pic.twitter.com/9I9nPaawqW — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 3, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders had a very disappointing year at the tight end position. Logan Thomas never looked like himself as he worked his way back from an ACL injury. No other tight ends on the roster stepped up to fill the void. Given that John Bates, Cole Turner, and Armani Rogers are all young, and have time to improve, but made little impact this past season. A player like Musgraves could come in and immediately be the best receiving option at the position. Though he could do damage flexed out, he can play inline and help in the run game. The Commanders would have to use an early pick to draft him, but he would be a reliable target for Sam Howell as he develops.