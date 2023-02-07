All aTwitter: 7 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Coaching shape is a bit different from playing shape



We had @RyanKerrigan91 mic'd up at the @seniorbowl@EASTERNMOTORS | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 6, 2023

His Potomac property has been on the market before, taken off, then back on. They've been trying to sell if for awhile now. The bigger news will be when/if his VA residence is listed. https://t.co/tdnbJ91snw — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) February 6, 2023

Former #Redskins HC & #NFL OC Jay Gruden on the Ron Rivera situation last week.



"There's a huge benefit in going to the @seniorbowl when you have a coaching search going."



Jay's point: You can talk in person with candidates & w/ others who really know the poss. choices. pic.twitter.com/iI1l6njmnh — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) February 6, 2023

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: pic.twitter.com/mRpbkoIhyt — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 7, 2023

Eric Bieniemy, on if he wants to return to KC next season: "Here's the thing, I'll have that conversation with Coach Reid at that particular time. ... Obviously, I've known Coach Reid for damn near half my life. We'll sit down and have a talk, and we'll talk about everything." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 7, 2023

Touched on the Chris Harris situation in my latest article. Namely, it's odd that we don't know where he's going (no announcements yet) or who replaces him (zero buzz but probably an inside hire).



What is known? Harris isn't returning to Washington.https://t.co/ywCLG2sn65 https://t.co/tEgxKAS5Yw — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 7, 2023

Not suggesting there's an issue or beef or anything of the sort. You just don't see assistants moving on without locking in a new gig. Even odder, Titans appear willing to wait on Harris and so publicly while he interviews elsewhere. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 7, 2023

The Vikings are hiring Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator, source confirms. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 6, 2023

#Dolphins aren't expected to re-sign TE Mike Gesicki, per @DanielOyefusi



Gesicki was franchise tagged by Miami last year for $10.9M but the team rarely used him. He played less than 50% of the snaps.



Still one of the more athletic TEs in the NFL, Gesicki can help a team in 2023 pic.twitter.com/32gpkqEiAe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2023

Trent Dilfer is not impressed with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/oVoNVtF4AT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 6, 2023

“The sport isn’t being played at a high level like I believe it once was.” — Tom Brady https://t.co/2nAnT4NlW6 pic.twitter.com/QLlG8NosHN — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) February 7, 2023

Tom Brady told @ColinCowherd that he'll start with FOX in the fall of 2024. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2023

Tom Brady tells @ColinCowherd he won’t work games for Fox until 2024. pic.twitter.com/QVKBMnJRZ0 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 6, 2023

Nick Sirianni was asked who on the Eagles he wouldn't let his daughter date.



"My daughter is five years old."



Good to have Super Bowl Media Day back at full throttle! — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 7, 2023

A reporter asked Nick Sirianni if Sunday is a Must Win Game pic.twitter.com/HBxCA7PjbE — Alex (@Dubs408) February 7, 2023

NFC fans meeting takeover pic.twitter.com/VY79koqdfF — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 6, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop