All aTwitter: 6 February 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington expects news of the Washington Commanders to come soon. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/NtW30Fnup2 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 5, 2023

“I’m so proud of you.” ❤️



Bill Murray was excited to see @RiverboatRonHC healthy after his battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/88gxck6Arx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2023

Caught up with Raiders WR Davante Adams after his 6th straight Pro Bowl, saying goodbye to Derek Carr as a teammate and the start of his heavy Aaron Rodgers to Raiders recruiting pitch.



From @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/RTZmob8erM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 6, 2023

Question from @Amanda_Balionis: “Is there a favorite color, favorite city that you have on your mind for next season?”



Aaron Rodgers: “I’m just going to say the predominant team that we hear [from the fans] as we’re walking is Raiders.”



( : @GolfonCBS) pic.twitter.com/57dyTAoUnw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 5, 2023

Former Washington QB Doug Williams tells TMZ Sports he teared up after Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts officially made the Super Bowl. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 5, 2023

it is once again time for me to tweet the Brian Schottenheimer career summary https://t.co/VyNusDxOuH pic.twitter.com/SNYAk5CBOB — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 4, 2023

The #Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, per sources.



A huge hire for Frank Reich and Carolina, which moved swiftly to lock up one of the NFL’s most talented young coaches after Denver let Evero out of his contract. pic.twitter.com/Y2QvSy2QvV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2023

NFL owners tend to be lousy at hiring -- they almost never grow coach-successors from within like normal companies. Too much entrepreneur hot-shotism. They prefer risk. And people who look like them. https://t.co/YVTgHX6eD6 — sallyjenkinswashpost (@sallyjenkinswa1) February 5, 2023

Our favorite reporter is BACK for Pro Bowl!



....this time with a little surprise from us and #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/ysjj61Y5zf — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 4, 2023

Justin Jefferson waving goodbye while Peyton loses his mind is the highlight. https://t.co/bj2tKCymi7 — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 5, 2023

Washington’s Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Tress Way, Terry McLaurin and Jeremy Reaves just collected $84k for the NFC’s Pro Bowl win. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2023

first pro bowl was a success! til next time, vegas ✌️ pic.twitter.com/EhORM9vJWW — Major Tuddy (@MajorTuddy) February 6, 2023

If I told you in 2012 that ESPN’s RGIII would interview Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins of head coach Eli Manning’s team in the reimagined Pro Bowl Games… pic.twitter.com/LdYeN6gcvs — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 5, 2023

Bull jumps out of ring into stands pic.twitter.com/oXn4kyxbeO — Sweaty Palms & That Tingly Feeling (@naturerareside) February 5, 2023

