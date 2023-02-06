All aTwitter: 6 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
February 5, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington expects news of the Washington Commanders to come soon. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/NtW30Fnup2— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 5, 2023
“I’m so proud of you.” ❤️— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2023
Bill Murray was excited to see @RiverboatRonHC healthy after his battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/88gxck6Arx
Caught up with Raiders WR Davante Adams after his 6th straight Pro Bowl, saying goodbye to Derek Carr as a teammate and the start of his heavy Aaron Rodgers to Raiders recruiting pitch.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 6, 2023
From @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/RTZmob8erM
Question from @Amanda_Balionis: “Is there a favorite color, favorite city that you have on your mind for next season?”— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 5, 2023
Aaron Rodgers: “I’m just going to say the predominant team that we hear [from the fans] as we’re walking is Raiders.”
( : @GolfonCBS) pic.twitter.com/57dyTAoUnw
Former Washington QB Doug Williams tells TMZ Sports he teared up after Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts officially made the Super Bowl.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 5, 2023
Terry's finally out here #ProBowlGames | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2023
it is once again time for me to tweet the Brian Schottenheimer career summary https://t.co/VyNusDxOuH pic.twitter.com/SNYAk5CBOB— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 4, 2023
The #Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2023
A huge hire for Frank Reich and Carolina, which moved swiftly to lock up one of the NFL’s most talented young coaches after Denver let Evero out of his contract. pic.twitter.com/Y2QvSy2QvV
NFL owners tend to be lousy at hiring -- they almost never grow coach-successors from within like normal companies. Too much entrepreneur hot-shotism. They prefer risk. And people who look like them. https://t.co/YVTgHX6eD6— sallyjenkinswashpost (@sallyjenkinswa1) February 5, 2023
Our favorite reporter is BACK for Pro Bowl!— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 4, 2023
....this time with a little surprise from us and #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/ysjj61Y5zf
Justin Jefferson waving goodbye while Peyton loses his mind is the highlight. https://t.co/bj2tKCymi7— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 5, 2023
Washington’s Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Tress Way, Terry McLaurin and Jeremy Reaves just collected $84k for the NFC’s Pro Bowl win.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2023
first pro bowl was a success! til next time, vegas ✌️ pic.twitter.com/EhORM9vJWW— Major Tuddy (@MajorTuddy) February 6, 2023
If I told you in 2012 that ESPN’s RGIII would interview Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins of head coach Eli Manning’s team in the reimagined Pro Bowl Games… pic.twitter.com/LdYeN6gcvs— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) February 5, 2023
Bull jumps out of ring into stands pic.twitter.com/oXn4kyxbeO— Sweaty Palms & That Tingly Feeling (@naturerareside) February 5, 2023
Oooh shit! pic.twitter.com/pypLjXcbDf— jamie (@gnuman1979) February 5, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...