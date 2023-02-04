All aTwitter: 4 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Great catching up w @JoePompliano talking Commanders rebrand pic.twitter.com/NScZjr2Fu2 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 3, 2023

Positive words on a Charles London, who interviewed for the #Commanders OC job https://t.co/jSdEbyL6uZ — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 3, 2023

Should B-Mitch be in the HOF? Kevin starts with that. @PFF_NickAkridge talks whether Daron Payne or Kamren Curl should be Washington's top off-season contract extension priority. The show ends with @andypollin1



Find it on all podcast platforms or:https://t.co/GCOOHKNkft — The Kevin Sheehan Show (@SheehanPodcast) February 3, 2023

Chiefs Sign DE DE Daniel Wise To Futures Deal https://t.co/6ja9duO0m0 pic.twitter.com/Klo0drCZcC — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 3, 2023

Under current terms of his contract, here is what an acquiring team would owe Derek Carr:



2022: $32.9M salary, $100K workout bonus, $33M cap hit



2023: $41.9M salary, $100K workout bonus, $42M cap hit



2024: $41.2M salary, $100K workout bonus, $41.3M cap hit — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2023

The Cardinals Are Reportedly Struggling To Hire A Head Coach Because Nobody Wants To Put Up With Kyler Murray's Shit https://t.co/ZQsjAG1uaK pic.twitter.com/U3IMDwS0bF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2023

Ian Rapoport just said on @PatMcAfeeShow that Washington and Baltimore are two spots to keep an eye on for Eric Bieniemy, who could potentially have full play-calling duties as an OC outside of Kansas City. — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) February 2, 2023

Carolina #Panthers head coach Frank Reich has one offseason to both win over a skeptical locker room and improve it.



Do you feel like the Panthers made the right hire? — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 2, 2023

NFL plans active offseason conversation about eliminating "hip-drop" tackles. https://t.co/kW9lPaCELj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 3, 2023

I wonder how many teams fought this? https://t.co/khAoQ2nEJt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 3, 2023

.@seniorbowl standouts for me over last two days of seeing them up close:



RB Tyjae Spears - Tulane



OL Darnell Wright - Tennessee



TE Luke Musgrave - Oregon State



WR Jayden Reed - Michigan State



DL Isaiah Foskey - Notre Dame



DL Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 3, 2023

Hendon Hooker will be a smart choice for someone in April. Why picking Hooker would make sense for the Commanders. https://t.co/J71dLqdiH7 — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) February 3, 2023

John Michael Schmitz has been putting on a show at the Senior Bowl⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5DYy2zUXek — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 3, 2023

Charge against Joe Mixon has been dismissed but can be refilled. Listen to what just happened. @wlwt #breaking pic.twitter.com/48w4CXbEKR — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) February 3, 2023

CBS had attempted an “intervention” with broadcaster Tony Romo in advance of the 2022 season, but things “did not get better” per @AndrewMarchand



Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS in 2020 after rising quickly to start his career but suffered a decline since. pic.twitter.com/ct4BLC5rNQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023

CBS denies conducting an "intervention" aimed at improving the performance of No. 1 NFL analyst Tony Romo. https://t.co/EbysEtIyUE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 3, 2023

The @NFL expanded its replay rule to allow replay officials to assist on-field officials in specific, limited game situations to prevent game stoppages and improve accuracy of calls.



Learn more about replay assist: https://t.co/P0YWud5ihu pic.twitter.com/ygiydzbV9t — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 2, 2023

You never know who’ll hit The Griddy at the Pro Bowl



: #ProBowlGames continue Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/YP14zFPttH — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023

Since the NFL is scripted…



We found some footage of Commanders players finding out their roles for the 2022 season #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OdWsbpdhox — DC Sports Experience (@DCsportsXP) February 2, 2023

