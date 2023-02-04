All aTwitter: 4 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Great catching up w @JoePompliano talking Commanders rebrand pic.twitter.com/NScZjr2Fu2— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 3, 2023
Squad. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/IgsR6thrUy— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) February 3, 2023
https://t.co/xzCeNDDXJY pic.twitter.com/qVtowr1Ph7— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) February 2, 2023
Positive words on a Charles London, who interviewed for the #Commanders OC job https://t.co/jSdEbyL6uZ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 3, 2023
Should B-Mitch be in the HOF? Kevin starts with that. @PFF_NickAkridge talks whether Daron Payne or Kamren Curl should be Washington's top off-season contract extension priority. The show ends with @andypollin1— The Kevin Sheehan Show (@SheehanPodcast) February 3, 2023
Find it on all podcast platforms or:https://t.co/GCOOHKNkft
Chiefs Sign DE DE Daniel Wise To Futures Deal https://t.co/6ja9duO0m0 pic.twitter.com/Klo0drCZcC— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) February 3, 2023
Under current terms of his contract, here is what an acquiring team would owe Derek Carr:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2023
2022: $32.9M salary, $100K workout bonus, $33M cap hit
2023: $41.9M salary, $100K workout bonus, $42M cap hit
2024: $41.2M salary, $100K workout bonus, $41.3M cap hit
The Cardinals Are Reportedly Struggling To Hire A Head Coach Because Nobody Wants To Put Up With Kyler Murray's Shit https://t.co/ZQsjAG1uaK pic.twitter.com/U3IMDwS0bF— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2023
Ian Rapoport just said on @PatMcAfeeShow that Washington and Baltimore are two spots to keep an eye on for Eric Bieniemy, who could potentially have full play-calling duties as an OC outside of Kansas City.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) February 2, 2023
Carolina #Panthers head coach Frank Reich has one offseason to both win over a skeptical locker room and improve it.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 2, 2023
Do you feel like the Panthers made the right hire?
NFL plans active offseason conversation about eliminating "hip-drop" tackles. https://t.co/kW9lPaCELj— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 3, 2023
I wonder how many teams fought this? https://t.co/khAoQ2nEJt— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 3, 2023
.@seniorbowl standouts for me over last two days of seeing them up close:— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 3, 2023
RB Tyjae Spears - Tulane
OL Darnell Wright - Tennessee
TE Luke Musgrave - Oregon State
WR Jayden Reed - Michigan State
DL Isaiah Foskey - Notre Dame
DL Keeanu Benton - Wisconsin
Hendon Hooker will be a smart choice for someone in April. Why picking Hooker would make sense for the Commanders. https://t.co/J71dLqdiH7— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) February 3, 2023
John Michael Schmitz has been putting on a show at the Senior Bowl⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5DYy2zUXek— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 3, 2023
Charge against Joe Mixon has been dismissed but can be refilled. Listen to what just happened. @wlwt #breaking pic.twitter.com/48w4CXbEKR— Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) February 3, 2023
CBS had attempted an “intervention” with broadcaster Tony Romo in advance of the 2022 season, but things “did not get better” per @AndrewMarchand— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023
Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS in 2020 after rising quickly to start his career but suffered a decline since. pic.twitter.com/ct4BLC5rNQ
CBS denies conducting an "intervention" aimed at improving the performance of No. 1 NFL analyst Tony Romo. https://t.co/EbysEtIyUE— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 3, 2023
The @NFL expanded its replay rule to allow replay officials to assist on-field officials in specific, limited game situations to prevent game stoppages and improve accuracy of calls.— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 2, 2023
Learn more about replay assist: https://t.co/P0YWud5ihu pic.twitter.com/ygiydzbV9t
Aaron Donald’s feet pic.twitter.com/UuRYgK3L7z— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) February 3, 2023
You never know who’ll hit The Griddy at the Pro Bowl— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023
: #ProBowlGames continue Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/YP14zFPttH
Since the NFL is scripted…— DC Sports Experience (@DCsportsXP) February 2, 2023
We found some footage of Commanders players finding out their roles for the 2022 season #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OdWsbpdhox
