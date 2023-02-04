2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Senior Bowl has been holding practices all week and now it's time for the actual game. Washington had a contingent of coaches and scouts in Mobile this week including Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel who was very interested in the offensive line prospects.

The entire Commanders front office (save for Ron Rivera) is in Mobile this week. So is Jack Del Rio, Brent Vieselmeyer and Cristian Garcia. pic.twitter.com/zBoA0E44R8 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 31, 2023

Commanders executive VP of football/player personnel Marty Hurney has been front and center for OL drills at Senior Bowl practice. pic.twitter.com/SNrFk1HrYQ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 31, 2023

Who:

Earlier this month, Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy (American team) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (National team) were announced as head coaches for the 2023 Senior Bowl. Their teams are selecting No. 1 and No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, respectively.

Additionally, Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London (American) and New Orleans Saints QB coach/pass game coordinator Ronald Curry (National) will serve as offensive coordinators, while New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington (American) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown (National) were selected as defensive coordinators.

Where: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium | Mobile, AL

When: February 4th, 2023, 2:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Game's History:

The Senior Bowl is an annual college all-star football game that is played at the conclusion of the NCAA season. The event is considered the most prominent college football all-star game in the United States and is the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The first game was played on January 7, 1950, featuring two squads made up of all-star NFL Draft prospects playing at the Gator Bowl Stadium in Florida. The following year, the game moved to Mobile, AL, where it is still played today.

In 2021, a new era in the Senior Bowl’s history began with the game moving to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama Jaguars’ campus. Throughout its history, the Senior Bowl has produced over 55 players that went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game is unique among college all-star games as the teams are coached by NFL staff. Former MVPs of the game include the likes of Dan Marino, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.

