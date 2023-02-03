Former Washington Commanders OC Scott Turner expected to join Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff

The Washington Commanders fired Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner after he finished his third season with the team. Head Coach Ron Rivera said he needed to move in a different direction, and expectations weren't met this season. Washington missed the playoffs for the second season in a row, and hasn't posted a winning record under Rivera.
Scott Turner will reportedly be hoing the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff under Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Jeremy Fowler reports it will either be a senior or pass game coordinator position under OC Mick Lombardi.
Washington is still searching for Turner's replacement. They have already interviewed 6 potential OCs, and are waiting to interview Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy who will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl next Sunday.
Former Washington OC Scott Turner is traveling to Las Vegas next week to meet with the #Raiders, and the expectation is he will join Josh McDaniels' staff, per sources, possibly in a senior or pass-game-coordinator role. Veteran coach set to help Raiders' offense.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2023
Loading comments...