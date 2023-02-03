 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Washington Commanders OC Scott Turner expected to join Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff

By Scott Jennings
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders fired Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner after he finished his third season with the team. Head Coach Ron Rivera said he needed to move in a different direction, and expectations weren't met this season. Washington missed the playoffs for the second season in a row, and hasn't posted a winning record under Rivera.

Scott Turner will reportedly be hoing the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff under Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Jeremy Fowler reports it will either be a senior or pass game coordinator position under OC Mick Lombardi.

Washington is still searching for Turner's replacement. They have already interviewed 6 potential OCs, and are waiting to interview Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy who will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl next Sunday.

