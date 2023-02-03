Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Where Commanders’ rebrand has succeeded, struggled after a year

So, to mark that anniversary, Pete Hailey has decided to evaluate the most positive and negative parts of the rebrand. Here’s his list, which will assuredly be unanimously agreed upon and not hated on at all...

SNIDER: Beathard was the foundation of Redskins’ dynasty

Hired by interim team president Edward Bennett Williams in 1978 after a successful scouting career with the Miami Dolphins and Don Shula, Beathard stayed 11 seasons in Washington. He then ran San Diego from 1990-2000 before retiring, taking the Chargers to the Super Bowl in his third year.

Shrine Bowl notebook | Taking a look at the linebackers

As it stands right now, 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis is one of the few Commanders linebackers guaranteed to be on the roster next season. The rest of the position, however, is much murkier. Of the Commanders’ 19 pending free agents, five come from the linebacker position. That includes starters like Cole Holcomb and David Mayo as well as young players with potential like Milo Eifler and Khaleke Hudson.

SOURCE: Commanders would have to pay big money to lure Eric Bieniemy

LOVERRO: Jeffrey Nahom, cruise partner dumped by Commanders, has a story to tell

Bur in Nahom’s version of the tale, the Commanders are the bad guys. “The Commanders are lying,” he said after I tracked him down to ask how the Commanders deal went sour.

“They are full of s—- and I have proof of that. That is a false story,” he said, referring to the Commanders statement.

Kerrigan relishes opportunity to teach defensive line at Senior Bowl

“I’m just trying to facilitate and make sure they have a good, productive week,” Kerrigan told Commanders’ analyst Logan Paulsen.

