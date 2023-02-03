All aTwitter: 3 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Everyone's favorite duo checking in from Day 1 of the #ProBowlGames @Tress_Way @JR1ERA pic.twitter.com/K73nl9avj6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 3, 2023
After playing in the @seniorbowl 12 years ago, Ryan Kerrigan reflects on his return as a coach— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2023
checking in from the @seniorbowl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2023
We had @JenniferKing5 on the mic at practice @EASTERNMOTORS | #HTTC
"Beathard nearly returned to Washington. Owner Dan Snyder made an offer with a one-hour expiration. A lawyer called Beathard every 10 minutes warning of the deadline. After 30 minutes, Beathard said forget it." https://t.co/MdBtNOMWp5— Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) February 2, 2023
The comments. Sheesh ... https://t.co/e4HC8B0GDH— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 3, 2023
Holy cow. That energy is crazy!! Washington needs that energy back! pic.twitter.com/F6eNlWZVbG— Gus Frerotte (@GusFrerotte) February 2, 2023
Terry #HTTC pic.twitter.com/cmI9zJad6S— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) February 3, 2023
I swear to god, if Terry ruptures an Achilles making a play for a water balloon…— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) February 3, 2023
Derek Carr got jokes— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2023
ESPN pic.twitter.com/BqSFkyUha4
.@PatSurtainll goes ziplining for his #BestCatch entry!— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023
: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/CFFbJsI0KO
.@94yne tried his best #ProBowlGames | ESPN pic.twitter.com/2DkgIgfry4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 3, 2023
The Top 5 Defense #PlayersAllPro: https://t.co/oKCRkIC3nf pic.twitter.com/zem8Dy7xLD— NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 2, 2023
The warrant alleges that Joe Mixon pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati per @Chris_Renkel pic.twitter.com/ksx3Aed43T— PFF (@PFF) February 2, 2023
Team statement from #Bengals, regarding Joe Mixon:— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 2, 2023
“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.” https://t.co/MQqOe53MBD
How do you feel about the new name and jerseys and the rebrand after a year to get used to it?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 2, 2023
living my best life pic.twitter.com/3rWWQwJj8q— Major Tuddy (@MajorTuddy) February 2, 2023
Not sure what this predicts but Quebec’s groundhog Fred la Marmotte has died.— Sarah Leavitt (@sarahleavittcbc) February 2, 2023
It was somewhat of a surprise - they had a whole event leading up to his prediction only for his death to be announced. pic.twitter.com/u9XSNgse3Z
Quebec's groundhog died late last night. RIP Fred. #GroundhogDay2023 pic.twitter.com/xjlhO42nOr— Craig Gear (@KidCraig) February 2, 2023
Loading comments...