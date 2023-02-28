Ron Rivera NFL Scouting Combine Presser

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera is scheduled to speak at the NFL Scouting Combine at noon today(started at 12:15pm). The team has gone through several changes already this offseason including firing OC Scott Turner and replacing him with Eric Bieniemy, cutting QB Carson Wentz, and franchise tagging DT Daron Payne. Rivera is entering his fourth year as Washington’s head coach, and is still looking for his first winning season here. This is considered a make or break year for Rivera, who is also the head decision maker under current team owner Dan Snyder’s coach-centric model.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media at the 2023 NFL Combine https://t.co/NX1j56Wdxu — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 28, 2023

QB Coach Tavita Pritchard:

Ron Rivera at the podium for his combine presser. Praised new QB coach Tavita Pritchard and can see why he and Eric Bieniemy are similar. Really liked his view on the position and philosophies — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 28, 2023

Quarterback for Eric Bieniemy’s offense:

Ron Rivera asked if there’s a quarterback that fits what Washington wants and want Eric Bieniemy plans to do on offense: “There’s a guy in Kansas City. He wears No. 15.” (joking obvi) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 28, 2023

Sam Howell:

Rivera says he and Eric Bieniemy are on same page when it comes to Sam Howell. 2nd year qb has big opportunity to win the QB1 job pic.twitter.com/dqDVA6LT4O — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2023

Rivera said that Bieniemy was familiar with Sam Howell during their interviews and likes his tools for the position.



Rivera and Bieniemy have both said they would like to bring in competition for Howell as he tries to earn a starting role — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 28, 2023

Rivera points back to how Howell has grown since being drafted and praised him for how he performed against Dallas. "He'll get a great opportunity to be the starter," but they want to find a veteran option, whether that's Heinicke or someone else — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 28, 2023

Ron Rivera on Sam Howell: “He’s not our starter. He’s coming in as QB1 and he’ll get a chance to be the starter.”



He added they’re looking to add a veteran and indicated Taylor Heinicke could be in the mix. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 28, 2023

Daron Payne:

Ron Rivera in Indianapolis. He said the team is committed to getting a deal done with DT Daron Payne, and he liked new QBs coach Tavita Pritchard, who’s had a long relationship with Eric Bieniemy. pic.twitter.com/NVnsjNdFzK — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 28, 2023

Free agency:

Rivera said the team is taking a long look at free agency and how they can improve their roster. Also mentioned looking at signing some of their own free agents — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 28, 2023

ESPN report about Dan Snyder’s criminal investigation:

Rivera asked about todays report on Dan Snyder and makes it clear the team is in Indy to find football players pic.twitter.com/vpdSIbTdeN — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 28, 2023

Ron Rivera on ESPN’s report about Dan Snyder and the Commanders: “I’ve been in meetings all morning so I’m really not sure what it’s about. But it’s really nice to be here. We’re looking for football players.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 28, 2023

