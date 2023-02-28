The Washington Commanders announce several coaching changes

Eric Bieniemy replaced Scott Turner as the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, and there were expected to be some changes following that hire. Washington also lost DBs coach Chris Harris, who left to join the Tennessee Titans as the Pass Game Coordinator/CB coach. WR coach Drew Terrell has also left the organization. Senior offensive assistant Chris Hostler wasn’t retained after the season. That leaves some spots to fill and Washington announced a new hire, and some coaches that have been promoted or had their roles on the team changed.

Stanford offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard has been hired as the team’s new QB coach and he will be replacing Ken Zampese who has been with the team for all three of Ron Rivera’s seasons as the head coach. Zampese will get a new role on the coaching staff as senior offensive advisor/game management. Pritchard was one of two coaches that Washington was bringing in, but there hasn’t been any word on whether Chiefs RB coach Greg Lewis, who is still listed as a member of new OC Matt Nagy’s staff.

Other coaching changes:

Brent Vieselmeyer: Assistant DB/Nickel —-> DBs coach

Richard Rodgers: Assistant DBs —-> Senior defensive assistant/safeties

Christian Garcia: Defensive quality control —-> Assistant DBs/Nickel

We've made several staff changes on both sides of the ball — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 28, 2023

Washington is expected to interview for their open WR coaching job at the Combine: